ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m a psychologist – here’s 12 signs your child is depressed and when to see a GP

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3cb9_0fSkljoK00

MOODY or depressed?

Most of the time, it’s the former, and your child or teen is behaving like you’d expect for their age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDwMX_0fSkljoK00
Dr Nihara Krause Credit: Dr Nihara Krause

But kids can get depressed too - and it’s your job as a parent to know the signs.

Dr Nihara Krause, a consultant clinical psychologist and founder of youth mental health charity stem4, told The Sun: “I am often asked whether children and young people can truly be diagnosed with clinical depression.

“My answer to this is yes, because clinical depression is an illness and can often start in early-mid childhood, affecting around one in eight children and young people.

“As we emerge from two years that have been like no other, it is probably true to say that many young people will feel tired, low and negative.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ud5eb_0fSkljoK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9ym9_0fSkljoK00

So how might a parent separate such ups and downs from early signs of depression?

Recognising someone is experiencing depression can be difficult, regardless of whether they are a child or adult.

People with the mental health illness don’t just walk around in tears declaring they are depressed. In fact, they may seem completely fine.

“For a parent, the signs are not so easy to spot since being depressed doesn’t automatically mean children or young people will look down or sad,” says Dr Krause.

“Childhood or adolescent depression should always be diagnosed by a suitably qualified professional, since not all young people have all the symptoms described.

“In fact many will show different symptoms in different settings. The important thing in these instances is to not discredit them as a result.”

The 12 signs and symptoms

No child is the same, but there are some common symptoms of depression to be aware of..

They are centred around a general feeling of sadness and hopelessness.

Dr Krause says to look out for:

  1. Persistent tearfulness or sadness
  2. Hopelessness
  3. Sleep routine changes
  4. Eating changes
  5. Fatigue
  6. Complain of pain
  7. Withdrawal from activities they enjoyed and socialising
  8. Showing negative attitudes towards schoolwork
  9. Difficulty concentrating
  10. Poor motivation
  11. An increase in risk behaviours, self-harm and have thoughts of death or suicide
  12. Self-soothing behaviours, like gaming

Dr Krause says some symptoms might fly under the radar.

They can appear normal for most teenagers - particularly withdrawing into self-soothing behaviours, “most often online activities or games where they can avoid facing reality,” she explains.

“This can be particularly difficult to separate from general adolescent online behaviour which can be excessive.”

Who is at risk?

Depression is brought about by a number of factors relating to environment, genetics, life events and lifestyle habits.

But sometimes there is no clear reason at all why someone may end up experiencing the condition.

Dr Krause says a family history of depression may predispose your child.

Other factors include “any major life events (for example, parent divorce) or unexpected or significant bereavement”.

Bullying, trauma or poor physical health can also develop into depression.

“Young people who may be questioning their sexuality or gender or are LGBTQ+ are also at higher risk of depression,” adds Dr Krause.

What to do next?

So you think your child may have depression, what next?

Dr Krause says: “If you are concerned, the first step is to see your GP to assess physical state as well as mental state.”

A GP can refer your child to a local children and young people's mental health service (CYPMHS) for specialist help.

CYPMHS will have waiting times of varying lengths depending on where you live.

The positive thing to remember, Dr Krause says, is that depression is very effectively treated once diagnosed.

Treatment usually “will include individual or family talking treatments and occasionally medication.”

Dr Krause adds: “Regular exercise is effective in regulating mild depression and following a healthy eating plan and sleeping adequately should all be part of a treatment plan.”

She recommends the Move Mood app she designed for stem4.

“It uses an approach called Behavioural Activation Therapy (BAT) which helps set goals to start doing things you value in order to help break the vicious cycle of depressive behaviours to get you back on track", she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Clinical Psychologist
studyfinds.org

Some people with ADHD may actually have a daydreaming mental disorder

BE’ER SHEVA, Israel — Could daydreaming actually be a mental disorder? A new study reveals that some people daydream to such an extreme that it interferes with their ability to function in the real world. Researchers in Israel say these patients are often diagnosed with ADHD, but they believe maladaptive daydreaming (MD) should be its own medical condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GATOR 99.5

Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide

A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Depression: Study shows that this commonly prescribed drug doesn’t work

A recent study published in the journal Plos One has shown that antidepressants may not be as effective as people think. In fact, they may not work at all. The study was led by ​​Omar Almohammed of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. The study analysed 17.5 million US adults who were diagnosed with depression over 10 years. Around half of the adults were on medication, while the other half were not.
MENTAL HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy