McDonald’s celebrates teacher appreciation week by offering free treats – there’s just TWO DAYS left to claim them

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MCDONALDS is offering free treats to educators to celebrate teacher appreciation week.

The fast-food chain is giving away a free medium iced coffee, hot coffee or soft drink to every individual working in the education system until the end of the week (May 6).

McDonalds are offering a free treats to teachers this week Credit: Twitter

McDonalds says the incentive is aimed at teachers to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Employees can only claim the discount once and will need valid school ID to prove their eligibility.

However, no other purchase is necessary to take advantage.

The deal is part of the campaign called Thank you Teachers and falls in line with the annual celebration held every May.

McDonalds previously issued incentives aimed at teachers in October during World Teachers’ Week.

Between October 11th and 15th 2021 educators were entitled to a free "thank you meal."

The deal included the choice of several breakfast items – including an Egg McMuffin or a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit – with a hash brown and medium roasted coffee.

At the time, the initiative proved successful as teachers took to social media to express their delight.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Bravo McDonald’s! You brightened a lot of educators’ mornings.”

A second said: “Thank you McDonald’s for showing appreciation to teachers. We need it now more than ever.”

Another added: “Thank you McDonald’s for your teacher appreciation breakfast. You made a lot of people ‘breakfast happy.'”

