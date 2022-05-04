From 'The Evil Dead' to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Here's How to Watch Every Sam Raimi Film

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to invade The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, with Elizabeth Olsen joining the host to talk about her role as Wanda Maximoff in the film. During the interview, which aired last night, the actor revealed that she has not yet seen the movie, and did not watch it when she was at the premiere screening. While many actors won't watch movies that they appear in, because they don't want to watch themselves act, Olsen said that isn't the case for her. Instead, she just can't watch with a huge audience, or she worries about fan reactions the entire time.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO