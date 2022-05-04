Expect Abundant Noise This Month From Joint Base

LAKEHURST – If you happen to hear loud booms in the area, it’s the soldiers training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL).

Every month, JBMDL puts out a schedule so residents know when to expect mild or severe noise. This is to deter calls to local 911 dispatchers.

JBMDL has released their noise calendar for the month of May labeling each day on the calendar with three different levels of noise: slight noise, moderate noise and abundant noise.

For this month, many of the days are scheduled for “moderate noise.” Key days to look out for are: May 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23, all scheduled for “high noise.”

Noise levels are subject to change without notice due to training requirements and weather, JBMDL said.