ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I’m an interior guru – the trends to avoid if you’re trying to sell your home & why yellow is an instant turn off

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GH7zT_0fSkiuS800

AN INTERIOR expert has revealed which top trends estate agents dislike and which colours to avoid by all means.

Speaking to The Express, property development guru, Rudolph Diesel, shared his professional advice on making your home more appealing to estate agents - and there are many things to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euwrR_0fSkiuS800
If you want to go for a yellow look, it might be worth reconsidering that, according to Rudolp Credit: Getty

According to Rudolph, one of the things development firms dislike when inspecting properties are ''intense'' colours.

“Green kitchens is one of them,'' he said.

“Yellow kitchens. Anything that looks like clutter is one other thing as well.”

The interior whizz, who is the principle interior designer for several property development firms in London, said that half of his work when dealing with clients is “home-staging”, with the remaining half being “interior design”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idMmb_0fSkiuS800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BN7XB_0fSkiuS800

He revealed that when home-staging, he is often requested by estate agents to find ways to distract from certain features of the property.

“Clutter, intense colours…a bohemian vibe in the wrong area doesn’t go down well,” Rudolph said.

However, this, according to him, also depends on the area - homeowners based in boroughs like Peckham can ''get away with'' a more ''trendy'' look.

What's of great importance when trying to sell your home is lighting - as agents are typically ''drawn in'' with lights.

“The other thing they dislike is dark spaces,” he added.

Gloss kitchens, the pro revealed, also “don’t always go down well” with estate agents - and same goes for bright, patterned carpets.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

The interior design expert also shared a list of the trends that are loved by estate agents - these include ''well-planned environments'' and rooms that work well together.

Revealing the Dos and Don'ts, Rudolph also shared ways to make your home more appealing to potential buyers.

STICK TO ONE COLOUR

For the maximum chance of selling your property, it might be worth repainting your house.

If your hallways is white but the kitchen is bright yellow, grab a brush and paint the kitchen white.

This simple change will make for a more cohesive look.

UPGRADE YOUR WORKTOP

If your kitchen worktop is looking a bit tired and doesn't really fit with the room, homeowners can purchase a thin veneer to put over the counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fSkiuS800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fSkiuS800

NEUTRAL CARPETS

When you're trying to make some money and sell the home, a neutral tone carpet can make all the difference, Rudolph insisted.

Stained, bright coloured carpets or ones with patterns, on the other hands, can me a major turn-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPq0Z_0fSkiuS800
A bohemian look, the whizz revealed, would only work in certain areas, like Peckham Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guru#Interior#The Express
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy