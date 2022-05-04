ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Pictured: Couple, 33 and 40, who were found dead at house in Lincolnshire as police continue probe into mystery deaths

By Tom Pyman, Kaya Terry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 'quiet couple' found dead at a house in Lincolnshire over the weekend have been pictured for the first time.

Police are 'working hard to establish the facts' around the deaths of Deividas Gabalis and Diana Gabaliene, who were discovered at the property on George Street in the town of Sleaford on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the home just after 4pm following reports that Mr Gabalis and Ms Gabaliene had been injured, Lincolnshire Police said.

Both victims were found lifeless at the scene and their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

Lincolnshire Police said while they are investigating the exact circumstances they are satisfied that they do not need to look for anyone else and that there is no wider threat to the public.

Friends and neighbours have since expressed their 'shock' at the news today, with floral tributes and candles left at the scene, reports Lincolnshire Live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBdcL_0fSkitZP00
Police are 'working hard to establish the facts' around the deaths of Deividas Gabalis and Diana Gabaliene, who were discovered at the property on George Street in the town of Sleaford on Sunday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Db1Qx_0fSkitZP00
Detectives are not looking for anyone in connection with the deaths of a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s whose bodies were found in a house in Lincolnshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIiD7_0fSkitZP00
Cops are 'working hard to establish the facts' around the deaths of two people who were discovered at the property on George Street in the town of Sleaford on Sunday afternoon

One friend, who knew Mr Gabalis from the Moy Park plant in Anwick, said she found out about the deaths while at work.

Veronika Rutkovcka, 41, said: 'It's so shocking in our town, we've never had anything like this. [Mr Gabalis] was at work on Friday.'

Mrs Rutkovcka, who said she had known Mr Gabalis for four years, added that the couple were originally from Lithuania.

Mrs Rutkovcka continued: 'I do not understand how something like this could happen. It's horrible.'

In an update on Monday, Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: 'I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we're working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public.

'As soon as we can update with more information, we will.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnEUP_0fSkitZP00
Lincolnshire Police said while they are investigating the exact circumstances they are satisfied that they do not need to look for anyone else and that there is no wider threat to the public 

The force said that post-mortem examinations and formal identification have not yet been carried out for either individual, but are expected to take place later this week.

On George Street, there is a clear sense of shock among neighbours, with a small police presence still at the scene.

Jennifer Cook has lived on the road for 38 years, opposite the house where the man and woman were discovered.

Mrs Cook, 69, said: 'It's very shocking to hear that they've died, I didn't know them - only to say hello - they kept themselves to themselves.

'All the police arrived at about 4pm yesterday [Sunday], there were lots of police cars and vans. It's frightening really that something like this has happened.'

Father-of-six Michael Trollope, who has lived on the street for three years, echoed Mrs Cook's sentiments, saying: 'They were a very quiet couple. You wouldn't know they were there.'

When asked how he felt about the deaths, Mr Trollope, 42, added: 'I've not had time to think about it.

'Most of the people round here are vulnerable, there's a lot of old people and it could be frightening for them.'

A number of lines of enquiry are being pursued by investigating officers and members of the public who may have information have been urged to contact police.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

House worth $1.5M bought by wife of 'most wanted' member of notorious Alameddine gang with a fraudulent loan application will be auctioned off after the couple's assets are seized

The home fraudulently purchased by the wife of the 'most wanted' member of the Alameddine clan will be auctioned off after police seized the couple's assets. Masood Zakaria allegedly directed his wife Azza to fake a series of documents about her annual income and employment history to obtain a loan to buy the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy