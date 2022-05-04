ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a psychologist – how Primark secretly tricks you into spending cash & why you ALWAYS go in even if you need nothing

By Becky Pemberton
 3 days ago
DO you ever come out of Primark with a huge bag of clothes and homeware items and have spent way more than you intended?

A psychologist has claimed the high street giant has some very clever tricks to persuade you to part with your cash.

Primark serves over a million shoppers every day in more than 400 worldwide stores and racks up over £5billion in annual revenue.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary Primark: How Do They Do It?, psychologist Dr Amna spoke about how Primark tries to keep customers in store for as long as possible.

She said: “A destination store creates an experience for the consumer, almost like going to a theme park where all your senses are activated, and you want to stay there for longer.”

It is said on the show that Primark only buys large retail spaces and tries to add extra experiences like cafes and beauty services to tempt people to stay.

Consumer journalist Harry Wallop said: “It’s a phrase used in the retail industry ‘dwell time’.

“You don't want people to just come in and buy an item and leave.

“You want someone to come in, look for the item, think ‘that looks like a nice cafe. I'll stop there, I’ll then buy something else’.

“On the way you spot another bit of homewares, it’s only £5.

“If you can increase the dwell time you are onto a winning formula and you have justified the high expense of operating a high street store.”

Jermaine Lapwood, head of Primark’s Innovation and Future trends, added: “We want people to explore all the amazing products that we have to offer.

“But at the same time we don’t want them to be inconvenienced.

“If they want to get a coffee or if the kids are starting to get frustrated, they can pop up to our Disney cafe.”

Spanning 160,000 square feet spread over five floors, the Birmingham store - their biggest worldwide - is certainly a destination in itself.

It also boasts a hairdresser’s, nail bar, eye-brow grooming and a barber’s.

Paul Chittim, general manager at Primark Birmingham, said: "There are companies that run coach trips and holiday weekend trips with the sole intention of visiting Primark Birmingham.

“The coaches pull up here and you see dozens and dozens of people walk into the store picking up the shopping trolleys and then you see them throughout the day just absolutely filling them up.

“It's quite a sight, to be honest with you."

The retailer famously doesn’t sell online like competitors, so shoppers are forced to come inside to stock up on must-have items.

Primark relies on bloggers and influencers promoting their items for them with popular shopping hauls, and this creates a frenzy without them needing to spend a penny.

While some people head in stores for the haul items, others go just for the store’s “basics”.

Dr Amna added: “Primark’s essential components of their products are generally built on basic, staple products that don’t necessarily always change.”

Retail consultant Nicole Higgins continued: “Generally with clothing, 20 per cent of your range will make up 80 per cent of your sales.

“If you go into Primark’s lingerie department, they will have hundreds of styles, lots and lots of different colours but probably the items that are making the most amount of money are the five-pack knickers, the basic T-shirt bras.

“They are the core bread-and-butter products.”

Primark: How Do They Do It? is on My 5 now

