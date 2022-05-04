Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Country fans in Tampa were treated to a double surprise on Thursday night (April 21) when Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney appeared onstage during an impromptu show. Old Dominion gave fans notice of their pop-up show at the Crowbar in Tampa in a Wednesday (April 20) announcement, but there was no mention of Chesney crashing the party. In a video, the band said they were in town a few days before Chesney's Here and Now Tour kickoff on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, and they wanted to start the weekend with an old-fashioned, intimate bar show.

TAMPA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO