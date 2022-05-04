ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

 3 days ago
Luke Combs is now “Doin’ This” so big, he can fill up an entire stadium with Country fans--and we want you to be there. Luke says "When It Rains It Pours," and he's right: we want...

Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice to share. The song's lyrics are about prioritizing family, faith and loved ones, urging listeners to invest in the things that will bring the most long-term happiness: A wedding ring for a special person, an extra dollar for the donation plate at church, or a plot of land where a family can thrive.
MUSIC
Kenny Chesney Surprises Crowd at Old Dominion Pop-Up Show [Watch]

Country fans in Tampa were treated to a double surprise on Thursday night (April 21) when Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney appeared onstage during an impromptu show. Old Dominion gave fans notice of their pop-up show at the Crowbar in Tampa in a Wednesday (April 20) announcement, but there was no mention of Chesney crashing the party. In a video, the band said they were in town a few days before Chesney's Here and Now Tour kickoff on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, and they wanted to start the weekend with an old-fashioned, intimate bar show.
TAMPA, FL
