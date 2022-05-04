ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals why he broke down in tears while hugging Judd Trump as final viewing figures are announced

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN has opened up on why he broke down in tears while hugging Judd Trump after clinching a record-equalling seventh World Championship title.

The 46-year-old legend levelled Stephen Hendry's Crucible victories as he survived a thrilling comeback to triumph 18-13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jop2Q_0fSkhHQw00
Ronnie O'Sullivan has opened up on his emotional reaction to his record-equalling seventh Crucible victory Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5qMb_0fSkhHQw00
The star had an emotional embrace with Judd Trump after his win Credit: AFP

The star then shocked the nearly five million viewers on BBC Two by sobbing in his opponent’s arms after his triumph.

Revealing the reasons behind his tears, O’Sullivan told Eurosport: “I was so emotional. To get over the line, I just thought it would never happen.

“I gave him a big hug and I was just sobbing in his arms. And he said such lovely words.

“What he said to me blew me away to be honest. It just blew me away.

“I love Judd. I love him, he’s a great lad, and I didn’t realise what he thought of me until then.

“I was like different respect there, you know. I didn’t realise how he sees me and how I’ve been part of his development.

“It’s great for snooker that we’ve got someone like Judd, playing the way he plays.

“There’s a couple more coming through [Zhao] Xintong, it’s going to be brilliant.”

O’Sullivan added: “I was proud to share the stage, that’s my best result ever I think.

“What he said Judd, it just done me in.”

O'Sullivan wiped away more tears while giving the interview but he refused to reveal the exact words Trump said to him.

Almost five million viewers tuned in to watch the climax of the final on BBC Two on Monday - making it the most popular programme on British TV as it beat both Coronation Street and EastEnders.

The final session averaged over three million while coverage of the first day of the final on the BBC website had over two million views.

