In a joint effort to combat cyberattacks and online frauds, Google, Apple, and Microsoft joined an alliance for the FIDO standard to bring the passwordless future closer to all of the devices that we use throughout the day. All three technology giants announced their commitment to expand support for a “common passwordless sign-in standard that is created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium.” In related news, we recently covered how you can delete your personal data from Google, and reclaim your privacy.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO