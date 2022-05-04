McComb man arrested for obstructing official business

Findlay, Ohio — A Fostoria man was arrested Tuesday evening after taking Findlay police officers on a high-speed pursuit. At 11:35 p.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2002 blue and white Harley-Davidson motorcycle for no registration on East Sandusky Street near Wilson Street. The motorcyclist,...
A man stabbed in the chest early Wednesday in West Toledo has died from his injuries, police said in reporting that his partner is charged in his death. The victim is identified as Jeffery Barker, 44, of Toledo. Nichole Kazan, 44, was arrested and charged with murder, according to Toledo police.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Ohio are saying that an 18-year-old male shot and killed his 18-year-old girlfriend. Police say the initial call came in as an eighteen-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound Brunswick police said late Tuesday night Logan Robertson of Brunswick was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail on a charge of murder. […]
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
After the grandparents of a 16-month-old were arrested for outstanding warrants, video shows a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy comforting the child while waiting for her other family members to arrive. Body camera footage of Ohio Deputy Carey, who is not a father, showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
A 16-year-old girl on her way to school fended off a kidnapping attempt in Akron, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, according to police. The teenager was waiting for a Metro bus when she was approached by a stranger, who was identified by police as suspect Da Aron Jackson. Jackson reportedly paced back and forth near the juvenile before […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dive teams were hard at work Monday looking for a man that has been missing since 1999. Charles Hanlon of Bloomingdale, Ohio has been missing since October 27, 1999, and Jefferson County officials have confirmed that they have found the truck that was linked to Hanlon while searching the Ohio River. […]
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
