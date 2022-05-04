ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Richard Bland’s British Masters title defense takes twist after seeking LIV Golf release

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Richard Bland didn’t have much to say on the subject. But what he did say was revealing enough. On the eve of defending the Betfred British Masters title he so memorably won a year ago at The Belfry, the 49-year-old was asked if he had requested a...

