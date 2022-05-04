ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You may be BANNED from digital shopping on Amazon today after row with Google

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AMAZON shoppers hoping to buy digital goods like e-books are no longer able to purchase them within the company's Android app.

The move is due to a bitter row with Google over the 30 percent cut the tech giant takes from sales using its Android payment system.

Digital purchases no longer allowed within the app Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

So instead, the online retailer is getting around it by directing millions of people to their main website instead.

That way, they can avoid Google's payment system and keep all of the money in their own pocket - but it's a bit of a nuisance for customers.

It comes as Amazon recently revealed its first quarterly loss since 2015.

Jeff Bezos's retail giant had a bumper few years thanks to the pandemic, but it seems consumers have returned to bricks and mortar stores now things have reopened.

Although customers will be banned from making digital purchases within the Amazon app itself, they can still access it there once they've bought it externally.

A rep for the firm told the BBC that the decision was "carefully considered" in response to "Google Store policies".

The change follows new rules by Google, in which any companies with an annual turnover over $1million (£800,000) have to pay a 30 percent cut.

Amazon's app for iPhone already had a similar ban because of the fees Apple charge.

Developers have long complained about how much the big two, Apple and Google, take from sales generated within their apps.

Fortnite maker Epic Games has been one of the biggest names to speak out against the pair.

The popular game was removed as a result.

Epic Games has resorted to court action in several countries.

So far, a judge in the US has ruled that Apple did not engage in antitrust behaviour.

Amazon was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos Credit: AFP
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to spot scam, spam of phishing text messages on your mobile device. Scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information – things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
