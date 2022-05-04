ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correct order to watch Star Wars movies and TV shows officially revealed by Disney+

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
DISNEY+ has revealed the official Star Wars movie and TV show order – so you can binge-watch without confusion.

The Star Wars universe is absolutely enormous, and watching everything in release order can cause a major headache.

This is the official timeline according to Disney+ Credit: Disney+

That's because the release order jumps around the Star Wars timeline, rather than following it chronologically.

Star Wars fans can now watch all of the franchise's content on the new Disney+ streaming service.

And to clear things up for fans on Star Wars day – May the 4th – Disney+ revealed perhaps the best way to watch it all.

Of course, there are plenty of competing ways to watch the sci-fi franchise too.

Star Wars movie and TV show correct order

According to Disney+, the correct timeline is:

  • Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi (TBC)
  • Star Wars Rebels animated series
  • Andor (TBC)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Book of Boba Fett
  • Ahsoka
  • Star Wars Resistance animated series
  • Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

By watching in this order, you'll be following the real chronological timeline of the Star Wars universe.

It means you'll have a complete and ordered view of everything that happens to the Jedi, Sith and everyone else.

Star Wars movies in release order

When it comes to the core Star Wars movies, there are several different orders you can watch.

One of the most popular ways is Release Order – because that's how the world saw them.

That means you'll view in this order:

  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope – 1977
  • Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 1980
  • Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi – 1983
  • Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 1999
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones – 2002
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 2005
  • Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens – 2015
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 2016
  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi – 2017
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story – 2018
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – 2019

Star Wars movies in chronological Order

Many fans argue the chronological order is the best way to watch the whole Star Wars series, but it can be a little confusing with all the new additions. Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order:

  • Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (set 32 years before A New Hope)
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (22 years before)
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (19 years before)
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story (about 10 years before)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (ends right before A New Hope begins)
  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (just three years after A New Hope)
  • Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (four years after)
  • Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (34 years after)
  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (34 years after A New Hope)
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (35 years after A New Hope)

Star Wars movies in Machete Order: explained

There's also another pattern called The Machete Order created by Rob Hilton in 2011. This is designed to bin The Phantom Menace, which is one of the more disliked films in the franchise.

And it hides the Darth Vader's secret for the longest amount of time.

  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars Episode V: Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

You then pick up the Machete Order with the sequel saga:

  • Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars in The Rinster Order

There's an alternative to this called The Rinster Order, named after mega-fan Ernest Rinster.

This is similar to the Machete Order, but keeps The Phantom Menace:

  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Of course, you can watch Star Wars in whatever order you like.

Should you watch the prequels before or after the original trilogy? Only you can decide Credit: Star Wars

In other news, Disney+ has added The Rise of Skywalker to its streaming service.

Disney+ features more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons.

And Fortnite's Star Wars loot is back for a limited time.

What's your favourite Star Wars movie of all time? Let us know in the comments!

