The 5 Biggest Reveals in the New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

Not long after 9 AM, Eastern Standard Time, on May 4, also known by fans as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm released a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. The six-episode limited series event will air its first two episodes on May 27. The show will chronicle an adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi during his self-imposed exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. As the Galactic Empire continues to grow and create martial law across the Galaxy, Obi-Wan, a former Jedi Master, will stay near to the son of his former student in the hopes that the boy can grow into a powerful Jedi.

