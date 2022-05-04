The 5 Biggest Reveals in the New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

As part of today's Star Wars Day celebration, Lucasfilm has launched "Star Wars Mindful Matters," a series of Star Wars Kids shorts written by and starring Ashley Eckstein, known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Created by Eckstein and Lucasfilm in collaboration with Citrone 33, Star Wars Mindful Matters looks to teach mindfulness to young viewers by focusing on the lessons their favorite Star Wars characters and stories teach. Each short video sees Eckstein leading a mindfulness exercise inspired by Star Wars. According to Lucasfilm, each episode is clinically based on resources provided by the On Our Sleeves movement for children's mental health, backed by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital.
