The 5 Biggest Reveals in the New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

By Daniel Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay the 4th is finally here, and to no surprise whatsoever, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled the official final trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), which is now just weeks away from streaming on Disney+. And here are the five biggest reveals in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer!. click to...

Pocono Update

Star Wars Day Special: Darth Vader Appears in the Latest “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Trailer

Not long after 9 AM, Eastern Standard Time, on May 4, also known by fans as Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm released a brand new trailer for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. The six-episode limited series event will air its first two episodes on May 27. The show will chronicle an adventure with Obi-Wan Kenobi during his self-imposed exile on the desert planet of Tatooine. As the Galactic Empire continues to grow and create martial law across the Galaxy, Obi-Wan, a former Jedi Master, will stay near to the son of his former student in the hopes that the boy can grow into a powerful Jedi.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: The Jedi Master Cannot Escape Darth Vader On May 27

Although the show will be missing the month’s famed “Star Wars” celebration day of May 5th, the grand return of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is almost here. Directed by Deborah Chow of “The Mandalorian,” written by Joby Harold of “Army of the Dead,” with cinematography from frequent Park Chan-wook collaborator Chung Chung-hoon, and music from Natalie Holt and John Williams, the second trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has arrived for its eagerly-anticipating fans.
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
May The Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Day Is Upon Us

"May the Force be with you," the popular slogan from the Star Wars franchise, has become the basis for a "holiday" of sorts, thanks to its massive fanbase, which, somewhere along the way, observed that "may the Force" sounds a bit like "May the 4th."
Star Wars unveils first-look trailer for Book of Boba Fett spin-off show

In honour of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has released a first-look trailer for its documentary special about The Book of Boba Fett. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett, which is now available for streaming, will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's journey – with cast and crew giving their reactions and insight on what it took to put together the show.
Kellogg's Celebrates Star Wars Day With New Obi-Wan Kenobi Frosted Flakes Cereal

May the fourth be with you! It's Star Wars Day and to celebrate, Kellogg's wants Star Was fans to grab their lightsabers and their spoons! On Wednesday, Kellogg's announced the launch of the new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Obi-Wan Kenobi Cereal. The new cereal will hit store shelves later this spring — just in time for the debut of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi later this month.
Star Wars: Fallen Order 2 might tie into the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, hints Ewan McGregor

The hype for Obi-Wan Kenobi is damn near palpable, and Ewan McGregor hinted that there might be tie-ins with recent video games. As reported by IGN, McGregor gave an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel show discussing Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor claims that series director Deborah Chow “really knows [her stuff]” regarding the greater Star Wars universe, including games like Jedi: Fallen Order.
Why Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Go by "Ben" Sometimes? There Are Several Theories

One character in Star Wars can go by several different names. Anakin Skywalker eventually became Darth Vader throughout the course of the prequels. Rey (Daisy Ridley) became Rey Skywalker because ... reasons. Then there's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Portrayed by Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor in live-action, Obi-Wan is a beloved Jedi master within the franchise. But in the original trilogy, he sometimes goes by the name "Ben." Where did this name come from? Star Wars fans have several theories.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teases Return Of Another Fan-Favourite Character

Recently, fans have been blessed with a number of Star Wars TV and film projects which scratch our itch for the ever expanding universe. One of the shows we are most excited for is the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ featuring the stars of the prequels Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen reprising their roles as former Jedi knights and Sith Lords respectively. However, there is still a lot of speculation going around as to just which Star Wars characters will appear in the series.
Black Adam Producer Reveals the Real Reason Behind the Film's Delay

After several years of development, Black Adam is finally showing in theaters this year. However, it was recently delayed yet again from this summer to October although the reason wasn't stated during the time that it was announced. Now, we finally know the real reason why we have to wait a little longer to see the film.
Lucasfilm Confirms Title of New Star Wars Series

2022 marks the triumphant return of the Star Wars Celebration following a two-year absence and it already promises to be an event to remember. Aside from the different panels that the spectacle will host, Star Wars Celebration is set to unveil a brand new project — a Jedi-centric anthology show, to be exact.
James Earl Jones Was Paid Only $7K to Voice Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1977, a few thousand dollars felt like a million bucks — especially while on the precipice of the biggest sci-fi blockbuster franchise of all time. James Earl Jones revealed in a resurfaced American Film Institute interview that “Star Wars” creator George Lucas paid him $7,000 to voice iconic villain Darth Vader. Late actor David Prowse donned the Vader suit for the film “Star Wars: A New Hope,” but Lucas disagreed with Prowse’s natural voice for Vader. “George wanted, pardon the expression, a dark voice,” Jones told AFI. “So he hires a guy born...
Star Wars Mindful Matters Launches With Ahsoka Actress Ashley Eckstein

As part of today's Star Wars Day celebration, Lucasfilm has launched "Star Wars Mindful Matters," a series of Star Wars Kids shorts written by and starring Ashley Eckstein, known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Created by Eckstein and Lucasfilm in collaboration with Citrone 33, Star Wars Mindful Matters looks to teach mindfulness to young viewers by focusing on the lessons their favorite Star Wars characters and stories teach. Each short video sees Eckstein leading a mindfulness exercise inspired by Star Wars. According to Lucasfilm, each episode is clinically based on resources provided by the On Our Sleeves movement for children's mental health, backed by behavioral health experts at Nationwide Children's Hospital.
