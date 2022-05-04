BLOUNTVILLE – Linda Gail Way, 76 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She was...
KINGSPORT - Ella Kay Housewright Cox, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1944, in Scott County, VA to the late Dillard and Edith Dykes Housewright. Ella was a loving and devoted daughter, wife,...
FLETCHER, NC - Sandra Blankenship, 56, Fletcher, NC passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence. Born in Sullivan County, TN on October 17, 1965, to late Raleigh “Wayne” and Jeanette Dean Bledsoe. In addition to her parents, her stepbrother, Johnny Hall preceded her in death.
MT. PLEASANT, SC - Angela Blakely Bevins, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, SC after a brief illness. Angie was born in Greeneville, TN, she resided in Kingsport and was a Sullivan High School graduate, class of 1971. She attended ETSU, earning her BS degree and later she received an online degree from American Military University. For the past 16 years she was employed as circulation technician at Joint Base Charleston Library. Angie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star, Summerville, SC Chapter 143 and had been a life-time member of OES for over 50 years.
BIG STONE GAP, VA-Kathleen “Kathy” Bishop, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. Born in Robbinsville, NC, she lived in Dayton, Oh. for several years and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 1969. She was a member of Robinette’s Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap. Kathy was a wonderful vocalist and devoted servant to the Lord. She loved to travel, especially with her sisters.
Rogersville - Keith (Jack) Fields, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will & Elizabeth Fields; son, Jackie Fields; brothers, Homer, Kenneth, June & Rob and sisters, Mary Lee, Ethel, Betty & Elsie. Survivors include: Wife; Shirley Frost Fields,...
CHURCH HILL - Mabel Irene (Williams) Light, 79, Church Hill, TN and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence. Irene was born in Scott County, VA on April 21, 1943, and was the daughter of the late William Henry and Ora Myrtle (Carter) Williams.
DUNGANNON, VA - Carolyn J. (Baldwin) Culbertson, 69, Dungannon, VA passed away, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Carolyn was born in Ft. Blackmore, VA on February 11, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Glen and Louise (Laney) Baldwin. She loved fishing, playing cards,...
KINGSPORT - Kimberly Jean Gillenwater, 44, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Kimberly will be held Monday 9th, at 5 pm at Shades of Grace Campus at 510 Gibson Mill Rd. in Kingsport. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored...
BRISTOL, TN – Lanie Balingan Swift, 42, went to her Heavenly Home peacefully with her loving family by her side. Lanie was born in Mindanao, Surigao del Norte, in a village in Philippines in the mountains and moved to a village on the coast. She worked at Indian Path Hospital and enjoyed brightening up patients’ days. She was a loving wife, excellent mother and a friend to all.
DUFFIELD, VA - Lucy May Jessee, 83, of the Cliff Mountain community, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap. She was a lifelong resident of Cliff Mountain. She loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, and especially spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a Christian.
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dora Lee Tonker, our beloved Mom, 93 took her Heavenly Flight on May 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The Lord Blessed her with a long life and she would have been 94 on July 27. She is resting in the Arms of Jesus. Free from all her pain. She was born in Harlan, KY. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Zion’s Chapel in Big Stone Gap, VA. Mom enjoyed her camper at Douglas Lake Campground with her family for almost 30 years. She also loved working outside in her flowers and garden. She was loved by all that knew her, and she loved everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Ed Tonker, her sons Donnie and Gene Tonker, her son in law, Wayne Still, grandson Joshua Still, her parents, Hearl & Mae Flanary, sisters, Marie Winsby, , Brothers, Hubert, Chester, Leonard, Bobby Jack, Larry and Eddie Flanary Survivors who will miss and cherish her memory are her four daughters and their families: Norma and Fred Gregory, Barbara Still, Dianne and Bobby Mabe, and Faye and Danny Lawson. Sisters, Donna Parsons of Kingsport ,TN. Jessie Rutledge of Duffield, VA. Her grandchildren were her Pride and Joy! Granddaughters: Lesia (Roy) Marcum, Kim (Dwayne) McKee Amber Gregory, April Cordle, and Susan Begley. Grandsons: Heath Mabe (Fiancé Krissy) and Cody Mabe (Fiancé Jess) Great grandchildren: Christopher Gregory, Abbi & Sarah McConaghy, Aimee & Casey McKee, Paige Begley (Fiancé Skylar)and Summer (Kyle) Corbett and Harper Mabe and great-great granddaughterJuliet Light. We are heartbroken, but we rejoice in the Lord’s Promise that we will see her again. Praise His Holy Name. I Corinthians 15 “There is Hope in Jesus” Services will be private. Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dora Lee Tonker.
ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly, Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
KINGSPORT - Genevieve Condry, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 15, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late Robert and Nadine Condry. Genevieve was a loving, kind and “big hearted” Christian lady who enjoyed sewing, reading and...
ROSE HILL, VA - Lenora Cottrell 85 of Rose Hill, joined her heavenly father on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
The Primitive Quartet will perform at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Friday at 7 p.m. No ticket required, but a love offering will be received. Brian Burchfield will sing Friday at 7 p.m. at Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church, 1803 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville; Saturday at 5 p.m. at Albright United Methodist Church, 6525 Old Stage Road, Chuckey; Sunday at 10 a.m. at Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville; and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 1403 Midway Road, Midway, Virginia.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: The sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service will be “What Jesus Says, Do.” Sunday school will follow the service at 10:15 a.m. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all...
Local officials and family and friends of those who lost their lives to violent crime dedicated the Hope for Victims memorial last month in front of the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville. Hope for Victims was founded by Mike and Joan Berry of Knoxville after the 2004 murder of...
KINGSPORT — A host of government, business and civic leaders gathered Friday morning to pray for the community and the nation as the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Mayor Pat Shull welcomed everyone to the event, telling them it was in honor of...
