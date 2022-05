It’s One Chicago Wednesday, and we’re ready to check in with what Firehouse 51 is up to. Will there be a new episode of Chicago Fire tonight, Wednesday, May 4?. Wednesdays are all about Firehouse 51, and we’re ready to see what the team is up to next. There is some bad news, though. There isn’t going to be a new episode of the series tonight.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO