COVID hospitalizations rise throughout the state

At least six states across the US have reported either confirmed or suspected instances of a mysterious liver disorder in children also found in countries all over the world. Cases have been confirmed in four states – Delaware, Alabama, North Carolina and Illinois, and officials in New York state and Wisconsin say they are looking into reports of paediatric hepatitis – liver inflammation – that concur with the description issued last week by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).More than 160 cases of liver inflammation have been reported in children without other health problems in around a...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO