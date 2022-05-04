ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Our Billy, who barks in Heaven... Bereaved dog owner spots 'face' of her beloved Westie in a cloud above their favourite walk - a year after he died in her arms

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A bereaved woman has revealed the heartwarming moment her dead dog seemed to 'say hello' by appearing in a cloud - almost a year since he passed away in her arms.

Janice Cousins was walking her three Labradors, Bear, Benson, Wilf, and Scottish Terrier, Finley, in her rural 'secret haven' last Tuesday when she claims she suddenly felt the urge to look up at the sky.

The 65-year-old, from Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, watched in awe as she apparently spotted the head of her beloved Westie Billy, who died last May, aged 16, floating past her as a cloud.

Janice said she was stunned to see the uncanny outline of Billy, complete with his perky white ears and fluffy nose, peeping out from the clouds.

The stunned retired postal worker claims she was instantly comforted by the sighting - admitting it was like he was trying to greet her from the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144706_0fSkawvu00
Janice said she was stunned to see the uncanny outline of Billy (pictured together), complete with his perky white ears and fluffy nose, peeping out from the clouds

Janice said: 'It was just so freaky. I looked up and there was his head. It was just a sweet moment for me. I just thought "crikey, it's Billy".

'It was like he was trying to say hello. I'm not religious or superstitious but I felt I needed to look up for some reason. I know it's only a cloud formation but it made me feel good, it brought me comfort.'

Janice was on her daily walk when she spotted Billy's profile in the clouds.

But as she rushed to get her other dogs posed for a picture in front of the canine shape, the formation dissipated.

She has now paid tribute to her much-loved pooch as the year anniversary of his death approaches.

Janice said: 'When I went out on my favourite walk with my other dogs I just looked up at the sky and thought "I don't believe it".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAML6_0fSkawvu00
The stunned retired postal worker (pictured with two of her dogs) claims she was instantly comforted by the sighting - admitting it was like he was trying to greet her from the sky

'It's my secret haven. It was a landfill site, used as a tip for years, but nature has reclaimed it. t's a secret path with a herd of deer and wildlife in abundance.

She added: 'I think it touches people's hearts if they've also lost dogs. I took two photos with my phone and then I thought "oh, I'll get my Labs in the picture", but then the cloud had gone.

'Billy was a really good age - top dog. A lovely dog. You never forget a pet, they always have a place in your heart.

'He's buried in my garden next to my olive tree. He died peacefully in my arms which was a nice way for him to go, because since losing his eye, he hated the vet.

'People have taken such a huge interest in the picture. It's had many likes and comments online.'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Dog#Lost Dog#The Clouds#In Heaven#Scottish Terrier#Weston Super Mare
Daily Mail

Desperate rescue in a remote gorge after young mum is bitten by a deadly brown snake hundreds of kilometres from civilisation - and the amazing SEVEN HOUR operation to save her

A mother is lucky to be alive after she was bitten by a deadly brown snake while hiking in a remote gorge, sparking a tricky seven hour rescue mission. Megan Brouwer, 36, was with her husband and young son when the highly venomous serpent lunged at her in the Karijini National Park.
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Owner of Jeep who left his car at dealership for oil change is sued for $15M by family of mechanic, 42, who died after teenage worker who couldn't drive a shift stick crashed into him

The owner of a Jeep became embroiled in a legal nightmare after he handed the keys of his vehicle to a Michigan dealership where a mechanic died while working on his car. The family of Jeffrey Hawkins, 42, is suing the Jeep owner, who has not been named, for $15million over the death of the veteran mechanic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy