ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Karl Stefanovic spills 'burning' tea over co-host Allison Langdon on Today: 'Whoah, we've just had an accident!'

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Today's Karl Stefanovic is no stranger to on-air blunders, but on Tuesday the popular breakfast star put co-host Allison Langdon at risk when he accidentally spilt a boiling cup of tea all over her.

The incident occurred off-screen when sports presenter Alex Cullen was introducing a segment.

Stopping mid-sentence and raising his hands, Alex suddenly announced: 'Whoah, we've just had an accident.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qMS4_0fSkamLs00
Blunder: Karl Stefanovic spilt a cup of hot tea all over co-host Allison Langdon on Tuesday's episode of the Today show. Both pictured

When the cameras finally turned onto the main desk, Ally, 42, was recovering from Karl's blunder, wiping down her wet arms and shaking her hands.

Meanwhile, Karl, 47 was trying to maintain his composure, after the splash of tea soaked his shirt and trousers.

Between gasps of laughter he attempted to explain how the accident occurred.

'I went for a high-five and I didn't see her cup of tea,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnqU6_0fSkamLs00
Raising the alarm: Sportscaster Alex Cullen interrupted his segment to announce the accident

Ally, holding her hands up exploded: 'Burning ginger and lemon tea!'

Fortunately, Ally had a sense of humour about Karl's clumsy spill and laughed off the incident.

'It was so hot', Karl said. 'It's everywhere.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KklrC_0fSkamLs00
Spill! 'It was so hot', Karl said. 'It's everywhere.'

It comes after Karl managed to take things a little too far on Wednesday when he joked that Ally was expecting 'baby number three'.

Allison had been reading an intro on the teleprompter about life being 'pretty hectic' for new mothers when 'baby number two arrives'.

Without warning, Karl interrupted: 'Ally's expecting... a boy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F15z_0fSkamLs00
Clumsy: Karl attempted to shake himself dry after the incident

'It's number three!' she giggled, placing a hand on her stomach.

Ally shares son Mack, five, and daughter Scout, two, with her husband Michael Willesee Jr.

Michael used to be a journalist and TV producer but is now an executive at Westpac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVsI4_0fSkamLs00
Joke: Karl teased that Ally might be expecting a third child on Wednesday's show

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Stefanovic
Person
Allison Langdon
Person
Alex Cullen
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Lemon Tea
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy