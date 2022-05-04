ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Brownless reveals how Shane Warne's shock death was a wake-up call after doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Billy Brownless has revealed how Shane Warne tragic death was a wake-up call.

The former AFL star, 55, told the Herald Sun, the cricketer's shock death encouraged him to go for a check up where doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries.

'I had a bit of a health check [and] there was a bit of a blockage there in one of the arteries so I had to go back and have a stress test,' Billy said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfZMA_0fSkalT900
Candid: Billy Brownless has revealed how Shane Warne's shock death was a wake-up call as it encouraged him to go for a check up where doctors found a blockage in one of his arteries

'That's why you have the test for all those blokes out there and I'm on tablets now for a bit of high cholesterol.'

'It's a wake-up call and I certainly recommend any male who's got high cholesterol or blood pressure to go in and get it done.'

Warne tragically died on holiday with his friends in Thailand.

The cricketing legend died from 'natural causes', an autopsy concluded.

Four friends who were staying with Shane battled to save his life for 20 minutes after he was found unconscious in a villa in their Koh Samui resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoKih_0fSkalT900
'It's a wake-up call and I certainly recommend any male who's got high cholesterol or blood pressure to go in and get it done,' Billy said

Thai police said that he was staying in the villa with four friends, and when one of the group tried to wake Shane for food at around 5pm local time he was found to be unresponsive.

Shane's manager separately confirmed his death, saying that the father-of-three could not be revived.

Warne became a global star in 1993 by bowling out Mike Gatting with the so-called 'Ball of the Century' - his first ball in Ashes cricket.

He went on to get 708 test wickets, tormenting teams all over the world, especially Australia's great rival England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc9Se_0fSkalT900
Tragic: Warne died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday with his friends in Koh Samui, Thailand. He died from 'natural causes', an autopsy concluded 

Warne was farewelled in an emotional memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Famous faces rolled into the MCG to pay tribute to Warne, with AFL legends Garry Lyon and Sam Newman, former cricketers David Boon, Andrew Symonds and Simon O'Donnell and music icon Molly Meldrum all in attendance.

Colourful Melbourne figure Mick Gatto, ex-footy stars Nick Riewoldt and Leigh Montagna and ex-cricketer Darren Berry were also in attendance.

Politicians including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor leader Anthony Albanese, former PM John Howard and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews were also among the 50,000+ packing the ground.

Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, and Chris Martin paid tribute to Warne at his star-studded state memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GE5RT_0fSkalT900
Cricket great: Last month, Warne was farewelled in an emotional memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

