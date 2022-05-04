ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac woman arrested for allegedly attacking gas station employee

By Trevor Drew
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking a gas station employee back in late March. Michigan State Police said the alleged victim told troopers a...

upnorthlive.com

