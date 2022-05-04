ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to Get 'Peacemaker' Spinoff Show

 2 days ago
Viola Davis might be getting more screentime as Amanda Waller, her character from Peacemaker and Suicide Squad. Although HBO Max has yet to confirm any rumors, according to The Hollywood Reporter the show is likely to end up on the streaming service. This is huge news for fans of...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Colin Farrell
Viola Davis
James Gunn
John Cena
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
ScreenCrush

First ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Reviews Call It a Perfect Sequel

It’s taken a very long time to get a Top Gun sequel to the screen. The original movie was the blockbuster of the year back in 1986. Maybe it was just a different era back then, or maybe Tom Cruise was just too busy doing other stuff, but a Top Gun 2 never happened. Eventually, Paramount did start work on a sequel and then, after years and years of development, the film finally goes into production only for a freaking pandemic to derail its release for a full two years.
Collider

'The Expendables 4' CinemaCon Posters Reveal the Sequel's All-Star Cast

Almost twelve years ago, The Expendables came to theaters, launching a franchise that brings together legends of the action movie genre like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and more. Now, almost eight years after the release of The Expendables 3, fans are getting their first look at The Expendables 4. The look is coming from CinemaCon in the form of posters that tease the film’s tagline and the faces new and old fans can expect to see when the film hit theaters.
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
IndieWire

Tom Cruise–Starrer ‘The Mummy’ Was ‘Brutal’ Experience and ‘Biggest Failure of My Life,’ Says Director

Click here to read the full article. It’s taken years for director Alex Kurtzman to be able to fully unwrap the box office flop that was “The Mummy.” The 2017 Tom Cruise film was expected to kick off Universal’s Dark Universe franchise, extending to revivals of “The Bride of Frankenstein,” “Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde,” and “The Invisible Man” with Javier Bardem, Russell Crowe, and Johnny Depp attached to the respective projects. However, plans for the Dark Universe were scrapped after “The Mummy” failed to find life at the box office, making less than $32 million opening weekend on a budget of an...
Deadline

‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Jeff Goldblum & Bryce Dallas Howard Intro Footage To Summer Extravaganza – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Universal closed out its CinemaCon 2022 on Wednesday with more footage from its June 10 summer extravaganza, Jurassic World Dominion, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum on hand to send exhibitors off. In the footage, we see both the casts from Jurassic Park — i.e., Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, and the Jurassic World pair of Chris Pratt and Howard — as they search for the kidnapped baby of raptor Blue while massive dinosaurs wreak destruction on land and sea. Says Dern’s Ellie Sattler, “If our world is going to survive, what matters...
Harper's Bazaar

Salma Hayek Joins the Cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek has signed on to star in a highly-anticipated threequel. The House of Gucci actor joined the cast of Magic Mike's Last Dance, where she'll lead the film alongside franchise lead Channing Tatum. Her casting was announced this week, with the Frida actor assuming Westworld star Thandie Newton's role after the British actor stepped away from the film for personal reasons.
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram

After being delayed multiple times over the course of three years, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next month. This week, the upcoming film had its first screening at CinemaCon, and early reactions say it was worth the wait. The movie will see the return of Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, but most of the cast did not appear in the original film from 1986. One big name to join the cast is Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar-winning actor who is known for The Labyrinth, A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, Alita: Battle Angel, Snowpericer, and much more. Connelly is married to Marvel star Paul Bettany, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce his wife has officially joined the social media site.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
Page Six

Tom Cruise arrives in helicopter to star-studded ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

If there’s one thing Tom Cruise knows, it’s how to arrive in style. The actor touched down for the highly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a USS Midway helicopter, before casually strolling onto the red carpet in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The 59-year-old — who is famous for doing his own stunts in films — rocked up to the star-studded event looking dapper as ever, sporting a black tux for the overdue occasion. Cruise was all smiles as he waved to a massive crowd of diehard fans who have patiently waited 36 years since the original film. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted a key detail...
