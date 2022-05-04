ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mountain Everest 60 review: "Excellent quality with a thoughtful design"

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mountain may be relatively new to the world of mechanical keyboards, but the brand is certainly making a splash. At $139.99 / £109.99, the new miniature Mountain Everest 60 is a fairly pricey affair, though one look at the world of high-end gaming keyboards shows it's clear that the overall experience...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Turn your Apple Watch into a Rolex with these luxury metal cases

I’m pretty sure there’s a sizeable group of people who like the Apple Watch for its functionality but not for its looks. Sure, it looks great for a smartwatch, but the smartwatch aesthetic doesn’t really appeal to everyone. For the true watch aficionado who’s spent way too much time around Rolexes and Brietlings and Tag Heuers, this Apple Watch case turns your slick piece of tech into something that looks like a true watch encased in steel with a well-sculpted body and a steel or leather strap to match. Designed by the folks at Serafino Luxury, the case transforms the Apple Watch from tech wearable to haute horlogerie. The cases come available in a variety of styles, with metallic and anodized black, blue, and gold finishes to choose from. Depending on the style you choose, you even get a complimentary strap to match the case.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Modular Design#The Everest#Gaming Keyboard#The Mountain Everest 60
GamesRadar+

The best gaming tablets in 2022

The best gaming tablets have a lot of jobs to do. Not only do they need to offer up quality gameplay across a range of titles, but they also need to prove their value by offering up additional productivity and streaming options as well. Of course, dedicated gaming tablets do exist, and they're largely mini-laptops squeezed into a slimline screen. However, these can be particularly pricey - especially if you factor in the cost of the PC you're effectively replacing.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Excitrus PDW100208 100W portable battery review

Who wants a portable battery weighing over half a kilo? The Excitrus PDW100208 makes a case for carrying spare capacity with 20,800 mAh of energy, a MagSafe wireless charging pad and the ability to recharge a laptop or a camera via USB-C. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Are the days of proprietary...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s wall-mounted Echo Show 15 just received its first discount at Best Buy and Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade the shoddy bulletin board in your kitchen, Amazon’s biggest Echo Show yet is currently discounted for the first time ever at Amazon and Best Buy. The Echo Show 15 launched in December for $249.99, but today, the price has dropped to just $199.99 at both retailers. On the surface, the Echo Show 15 looks like a scaled-up version of the Echo Show 10 with slimmer bezels. However, the larger, 15.6-inch screen allows for some additional functionality that you can’t get with any other Echo Show.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar+

District 9 director teases cyberpunk battle royale shooter Off The Grid for 2023

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp and his new studio Gunzilla Games have unveiled their debut game: Off The Grid, a cyberpunk battle royale shooter coming in 2023. A brief cinematic teaser for Off The Grid was released earlier today, showing a soldier skulking through the jungle outside a city seemingly bombarded by turret fire. You can tell it's a cyberpunk game because all of this guy's limbs are (presumably cybernetically enhanced) prosthetics and his arm has a sword attached to it, plus his gun has a glowy green stock.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best gaming keyboard 2022: all the top membrane and mechanical decks

There are so many models competing for the title of best gaming keyboard, which means it can be difficult to work out exactly which features you need and how much you should be paying for them. With brands like Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX, and more all vying for the top spot in a range of different form factors, the hunt for the right gaming keyboard can be overwhelming. We've had our hands on a massive number of decks over the years, and rounded up all our favorite models right here.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2022 - what to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals are coming up, so if you've wanted to replace your old rig or take a step into the world of portable PC gaming for less then the upcoming sale should have you covered. While Amazon may not be the first retailer that comes to mind when we think about gaming laptop deals in all cases, we're anticipating some competitive offers from the world's largest online retailer over the two-day event.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Do you actually need a mechanical gaming keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards have long ruled over the PC gaming space, but they can carry quite the cost for the privilege of having one of the best gaming keyboards to hand. While they do excel in their feel and durability, they are by no means the only keyboards that players can use. In fact, there are some significantly cheaper options out there, still offering fast response times, additional macros, and all the RGB your eyes can handle.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Watch out Garmin, Amazfit's two new sports watches look like serious competition

New photos and specs have appeared showing that Amazfit will soon launch a pair of rugged sports watches to some of Garmin's best offerings. Earlier this week, we reported on a new FCC listing that appeared to describe a new Amazfit T-Rex Pro watch with a new design and a significantly larger battery. It sounded like it could be a real rival to Garmin's excellent Instinct 2 sports watch – and now the competition looks even tougher.
SPORTS
WWLP 22News

The 8 best noise-canceling earbuds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Traditional headphones are bulky and not comfortable to wear while exercising or going for a run. Or maybe you don’t prefer to use cumbersome headphones while riding on public transit. The much-smaller earbuds are then a perfect solution for discreet audio entertainment.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Where is the PS5 Power Button?

Where is the PS5 power button? It's the first obvious question for anybody setting up their brand new PlayStation 5 - how to find the "on" button and turn on your console properly. Considering there aren't many buttons and none of them are labelled, it's more than fair for anybody to be a little uncertain on this point.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet has a discreet design and includes compartments

Transport your money and cards with ease when you have the hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet. Sporting a convenient size of 3″ by 4.5″, it’s the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket without any bulk. All the while, it provides plenty of room for cards and notes. In fact, it includes 2 compartments for folded notes or credit cards and 2 card slots in black leather. This hardgraft leather wallet also looks stylish, so you’ll take it around with you with pride. In fact, the microsuede material works in harmony with the black leather. Overall, made in Italy, it makes a perfect everyday carry, so you’ll never have to search around for your cards and notes again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GamesRadar+

How to get the Halo Infinite Eaglestrike Armor

The Halo Infinite Eaglestrike armor and its core are new with Season 2, and they give your Spartan a unique, industrial look that’s not really been seen in a Halo game before. Although, you’ve probably noticed that it’s currently unusable and marked as ‘vaulted’ in the Armor Hall. Don’t fret as this isn’t some bug or armor that you’ve missed out on unlocking already during Halo Infinite Season 2 – the armor core isn’t available just yet but will be soon. Here’s what you need to know about the Halo Infinite Eaglestrike armor and core, as well as how it might be unlocked.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro could be coming to Europe with a high-end strap option

Late last year, Huawei revealed the Watch GT 3, a wearable highlighted by purported marathon battery life. Last week, the company announced a Pro variant with ECG functionality for China. While the non-Pro Watch GT 3 has already been selling internationally, it wasn’t clear if its pricier model would be getting the same treatment. But as a new report now shows, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will indeed be making its way to Europe soon — in a few different flavors.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

How to get the Halo Infinite Iratus Banished AI

The new Halo Infinite Iratus AI is a surprising addition to the game’s seasonal story, but you can also get him for yourself to use in multiplayer. He’s clearly going to be a pivotal character within Halo Infinite Season 2, so you’ve come to the right place to learn more about him. There’s also an Iratus-themed backdrop to unlock if you want to show more support for the Banished AI. We’ve got the details on how to unlock the Iratus AI in Halo Infinite, as well a bit about who this irate intelligence is.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This master Elden Ring swordsman puts on a dazzling parry display

In what might be the best example of parrying skill in Elden Ring yet, a player has parried two opponents five times in under 30 seconds. The new clip comes courtesy of streamer Oroboro, via the clip just below. You might think things aren't looking good for the Elden Ring streamer, up against two players at once, but they quickly turn the tables, deftly parrying strike after strike, and following each one up with a devastating attack.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy