'counting by 3's' by poet Miriam Reichenberg

Indrajith Premachandra was introduced to Amrit Sidhu by his younger brother Nuwan. “We casually chatted on the phone for several months, and coincidently, we both moved to New York shortly thereafter,” Amrit says. “Since we were new to the city and away from our families and friends on the West Coast, we spent practically every weekend together.” They each describe the summer of 2015 as pure magic. “It was as if we were in a romantic movie about a couple joyously in love exploring the Big Apple,” Amrit, a doctor, says. “Our hours together cultivated an understanding and deep love which continues to serve as the foundation of our relationship.”

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO