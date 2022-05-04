ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions League triumph would change way Man City are viewed around world, says De Bruyne ahead of Real Madrid clash

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KEVIN DE BRUYNE claims winning the Champions League would change the way Manchester City are viewed around the world.

City have lifted five Premier League titles and eight domestic cups in the past 11 years.

Kevin De Bruyne believes Man City winning the Champions League would change how they are viewed all around the world Credit: PA
They can take a giant step towards ending their drought in Uefa’s glamour competition tonight when they go to Real Madrid for their semi-final, second leg with a 4-3 lead.

And De Bruyne said: “Winning it would change the perspective from the outside. If you look at the way we have performed over seven years, we’ve done really well.

“We have not won it — and that will be the only criticism we can get — but winning it would change that narrative.

“It’s a cup competition and the quality is very high, so it’s very difficult to win it.”

City have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, meaning they will be in it for a 12th straight year.

Yet this is only the third time they have reached the last four — and last season was their first final when they lost to Chelsea.

Belgian attacker De Bruyne added: “This game is another step. I don’t think not winning it changes the way I look at myself as a player.

“I’ve known what I’ve done in my career and I’m pretty happy. I want to win every trophy that I can get — but that’s a hard task.

“But I’d love to win the Champions League, too.”

City’s hopes of holding off Real have been boosted by the return to training of Kyle Walker after three weeks out with an ankle injury.

Guardiola was without both first-choice full-backs in the first leg — with Joao Cancelo also suspended.

But the City boss said: “Kyle trained, is going to travel and on Wednesday we will decide.

“He was three weeks without training so we are happy he is back and in contention.”

And Guardiola says City have no plans to stand on ceremony against the newly crowned Spanish champions.

The Spaniard was bizarrely asked four questions about whether his team would give Carlo Ancelotti’s men a guard of honour tonight.

Madrid clinched their LaLiga title on Saturday evening and then celebrated with their supporters in the city centre later.

Yet Guardiola seemed puzzled and said: “As spokesman for this club, which is what I am, we congratulate them — but this is the Champions League. It’s a question for Uefa.”

City are one goal to the good as they head into their second leg against Real Madrid Credit: PA
City boss Pep Guardiola is closing in on another Champions League final Credit: AFP

Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Toni Kroos reveals he HELPED Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline over which Real Madrid substitutes to bring on against Manchester City... as the manager 'had doubts' about who he should bring on to inspire their comeback victory

Toni Kroos has revealed he had a part to play over who Real Madrid should bring off the bench to inspire their incredible comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. The German midfielder was the first player to be hooked off by Carlo Ancelotti with 22 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

