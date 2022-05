One person was injured in a three vehicle crash at the intersection of North 20th Street and 10th Avenue North in Grand Forks. According to police the driver of a pickup was heading west on 10th and was struck on the side by a an SUV heading south on North 20th. The impact caused the pickup to roll into a passenger car that was facing east at a stop sign. The accident occurred just before 5:00 p.m. The driver of the SUV was transported to Altru with unknown injuries. No names have been released.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO