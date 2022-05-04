ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over United Parcel Service's Chart

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of United Parcel Service UPS. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...

