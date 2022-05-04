ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDs Released For Two Found Shot To Death In Selden Home

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
The scene of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of two men found shot to death inside a Long Island home.

The men were found in Selden around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 at a home located at 55 Hollywood Ave.

As part of a missing person investigation, detectives responded to the home and found two men shot to death in the home, Suffolk County Police said.

The men, Ian Saalfield, age 45, of Lake Grove, who had been reported missing by his wife on Tuesday, April 26, and the homeowner, Robert Julian, age 58, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

