The Saudi-backed Super Golf League has caused all sorts of controversy in the sport. The PGA Tour, desiring zero competitors, has lashed out at the league while threatening a lifetime ban to any players who switched sides. Some stars, such as Phil Mickelson, became so engulfed in the league, which promised large amounts of prize money, that it eventually resulted in a tarnished reputation. Mickelson made some comments that he instantly regretted about the league. Clearly, players who get involved with the Super Golf League are doing so at great risk to their legacies. On Wednesday, former world no. 1 Lee Westwood made a shocking decision involving the rival league, following in the footsteps of Mickelson, as reported by ESPN.

