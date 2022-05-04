ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Take a look at Michigan's first-ever self-serve beer wall inside Gun Lake Casino

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 2 days ago

There's a unique way to grab a cold drink at Gun Lake Casino's newest restaurant. For the first time ever, guests can self-serve their own beers via a beer wall within Craft Bar Kitchen. The...

www.fox17online.com

103.3 WKFR

Is Michigan’s Biggest Peninsula Hiding Our Biggest Island?

Michigan is known for its upper and lower peninsulas. For many people there is a running joke about the U.P. being a part of Canada or Wisconsin, but what many people don’t know about upstate Michigan is that the tip of the Peninsula is actually an island. While both Peninsulas are home to thousands of islands, this northernmost point of Michigan might be home to the biggest hidden island of them all.
Michigan State
Michigan Lifestyle
Lake, MI
Wayland, MI
Michigan Government
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Going to the Bottom of the Devil’s Soup Bowl: Middleton, Michigan

Need an interesting place to go, not far, not expensive, and MAYBE something you didn’t know existed? Or maybe you did and you never went there… It’s the Devil’s Soup Bowl (and Grave's Hill) in central Michigan, located in Yankee Springs Recreation Park, located approximately halfway between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. What’s a Devil’s Soup Bowl? It’s a “kettle” lake (except there’s no water) that was formed by glaciers up to 13,000 years ago. There are trails that take you all over, and you can hike to the bottom of these “bowls” – approximately 100 feet down...or, you can walk the rim.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
95.3 MNC

Black bear sighted in Cass Co. Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received several reports of a black bear in Cass County. Some residents in a rural neighborhood told WSBT that they are used to wildlife, but a black bear is a different story. It’s not believed that livestock in the area are under any...
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan family farm one of six stops on Luke Bryan Farm Tour

Country music star Luke Bryan is set to perform at a Michigan family farm for the second year in a row as part of his six-date tour this fall. The announcement was made on Bryan’s Facebook page Friday morning. The Michigan stop is at Kubiak Family Farm on Sept. 17 and also includes musicians Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ ROCK as support, according to the Facebook post.
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
