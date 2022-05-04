ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota musicians turn 'We don't talk about Bruno' into winter parody

By Alex Lehnert
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Our weather has finally taken a turn for the better, and things are feeling like that should this time of year. But our lackluster spring weather proved to be just the inspiration some local musicians needed to create the perfect parody. You’ve probably heard of the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Musicians Are Begging You to Keep Wearing Masks at Shows

Cassandra Jenkins, an experimental songwriter from New York, estimates that she’s about 90 percent recovered from her case of COVID-19. The illness felt like the worst flu of her life, but she’s steadily worked her way back to feeling close to normal. Her goal now, she said on a phone call, is to recover financially. Jenkins tested positive for the virus while touring her latest kaleidoscopic, poetic record, 2021’s An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. Now she’s in debt because of the costs of healing and hiding: the hotel room she bunkered in, the flights she canceled, and the money she didn’t earn because she couldn’t perform. Her first thought when she got the test result in March was that she needed to take care of herself as much as possible — to shorten the amount of time she would spend laid up with the virus so that she could get back to performing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Bruno, MN
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Alexander
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Parody#Parodies#The Eagle Brook Music
Footwear News

Rihanna Marries ASAP Rocky In Plunging Red Silk Dress And Invisible Heels In New ‘D.M.B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. ASAP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner and mother of his child — Rihanna takes the spotlight in the visual. This is a full circle moment as the Barbadian billionaire was the leading lady in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video in 2013. The new music video is described as an ode to a “ghetto love tale,” with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances. The dynamic duo appear as urban hustlers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Spring & Summer Celebrations Coming Back In Full Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 took a lot of the fun away from Minnesota’s summer festivals the past two year, including Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Twin Cities. And while there’s plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend, St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities are scaled back. At El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, it’s drink specials, plenty of food and lots of fellowship starting on Thursday. “I know at least in our community here on the West Side, the businesses are all doing their own thing, and it’s a great time to get out and support Mexican and Latino-owned businesses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy