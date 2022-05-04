ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hospital cardiologist who was suspended after being found guilty of beating his wife is allowed to practice medicine again as tribunal rules he poses 'no risk' to the public

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A hospital cardiologist who was suspended for beating his wife has been allowed to practise medicine again.

Dr Jigarkumar Dave, formerly at Royal Derby Hospital, punched and slapped his wife in the face on June 24, 2019, leaving her with significant bruising.

He told police after he was arrested that he 'respected the law' but asked officers 'men don't have any rights then do they?'.

Dr Dave was made subject to a community order and fined £331 after pleading guilty to assault by beating in November that year.

The Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service (MPTS) then suspended for him for nine months in July 2021.

His probation service said he focused on his wife's 'shortcomings and how this was a trigger to his behaviour' and the tribunal voiced concerns about his 'developing but incomplete insight' into his misconduct.

Following a hearing in April, the MPTS ruled that Dr Dave was fit to practise once again and posed 'no risk' to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejSWx_0fSkTOtZ00
Dr Jigarkumar Dave, a former Royal Derby Hospital (pictured) cardiologist, punched and slapped his wife in the face on June 24, 2019, leaving her with significant bruising

In a determination report released yesterday, Paul Moulder, chair of the tribunal, said: 'The tribunal determined that the risk of repetition was extremely low and hence there was no risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of the public.

'The tribunal was satisfied that an ordinary member of the public, appraised of the facts of this case, and having regard to Dr Dave's considerable insight and extensive remediation, would not be shocked or surprised to learn that Dr Dave was to be allowed to return to unrestricted practice.'

The MPTS said in 2021 that Dr Dave had also slapped his wife in December 2015, while the couple were living in West Yorkshire, but this case was not prosecuted.

His wife had been trying to reduce 'stress levels', the tribunal said, when 'Dr Dave had shouted at Ms A who responded by telling him to calm down'.

'The record stated that Dr Dave then slapped Ms A around her face to her left ear and cheek whereupon Ms A called the police.'

The MPTS report also said that Dr Dave's wife refused to state at the tribunal last year whether he had previously assaulted her because she felt her husband would not do it again.

A police statement by the arresting officer in June 2019 stated: 'She said he had slapped her earlier that night however it was this punch which caused the large bruise and swelling to her face and eye

'[Ms A] refused to provide a statement regarding the incident as she believes he will not do it again despite the clear escalation in violence.'

Dr Dave told the 2021 hearing that he was 'left with a very deep sense of guilt, regret and remorse' for his actions, but the tribunal felt a suspension was warranted to 'send a message' to the medical profession and the public that 'such a conviction and misconduct...is not acceptable'.

He did continue to work for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for 18 months after his criminal conviction and was suspended from his job following the MPTS ruling.

The trust reiterated this was in line with national employment law and a stringent assessment process.

At the most recent hearing last month, Kyra Badman, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), said that Dr Dave may still be on the journey towards 'full insight'.

However, she said the GMC accepted that the doctor had taken steps to address the causes of his offending behaviour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vplI5_0fSkTOtZ00
In July 2021, Dr Dave was suspended for nine months by the Medical Practitioner Tribunal Service (MPTS) for the incident, after a tribunal said he had 'developing but incomplete insight' into his misconduct. Pictured: Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) headquarters in Oxford Street, Manchester

Meanwhile, the report said that Dr Dave apologised to the wider profession and 'stated that he would do his best to make sure public confidence and trust in the profession was never again undermined due to his behaviour'.

He also said he was an 'extremely improved person' following remedial work.

Dr Dave, who is in his 50s, qualified as a doctor in India in 1993, and he maintained his medical knowledge throughout the period of his suspension.

The chair of the tribunal added: 'Dr Dave's insight had developed significantly since the 2021 hearing. It found Dr Dave to be an open, honest and genuine witness.

'The tribunal was satisfied that Dr Dave now appreciates how others, particularly Mrs A, might perceive his behaviour and it was of the view that Dr Dave had demonstrated considerable insight when he gave evidence before it.

'The tribunal was satisfied that Dr Dave has developed considerable insight into his misconduct and conviction and their effects on both [the victim] and the wider profession.

'Further, it was satisfied that Dr Dave had undertaken significant remediation.

'The tribunal took the view that the risk of repetition in this case is extremely low. The tribunal therefore determined that Dr Dave's fitness to practise is no longer impaired by reason of his misconduct or his conviction.'

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

House worth $1.5M bought by wife of 'most wanted' member of notorious Alameddine gang with a fraudulent loan application will be auctioned off after the couple's assets are seized

The home fraudulently purchased by the wife of the 'most wanted' member of the Alameddine clan will be auctioned off after police seized the couple's assets. Masood Zakaria allegedly directed his wife Azza to fake a series of documents about her annual income and employment history to obtain a loan to buy the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#University Hospitals#Cardiologist#Tribunal#Royal Derby Hospital#Mpts
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Owner of Jeep who left his car at dealership for oil change is sued for $15M by family of mechanic, 42, who died after teenage worker who couldn't drive a shift stick crashed into him

The owner of a Jeep became embroiled in a legal nightmare after he handed the keys of his vehicle to a Michigan dealership where a mechanic died while working on his car. The family of Jeffrey Hawkins, 42, is suing the Jeep owner, who has not been named, for $15million over the death of the veteran mechanic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy