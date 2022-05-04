I’m a mum-of-nine & have spent the past 17 years homeschooling my kids – sometimes we start at 3pm it depends on the day

HOMESCHOOLING can be challenging at the best of times, but one mum-of-nine has revealed she has done it for the past 17 years.

Jamerrill Stewart, from the US, uploaded a video sharing how she educates her bumper brood all under one roof.

Jamerrill Stewart has nine kids and has home-schooled them all Credit: @jamerrillstewart/Tiktok

Jamerrill has spent 17 years educating her bumper brood herself Credit: jamerrillstewart/Instagram

In a TikTok video saying that people had been asking about their home set-up.

She said: “For my family it depends on the day. This is our 17th year of homeschooling so I’ve learned tons of grace and flexibility.

“There are certainly days when getting started at 10am or so works well for us.

“We have animals and life and the chores and jobs and things going on.

“To me, starting in the morning that's about as early as we can start and that’s ok.

“If we have things in the morning, guess what, we start in the afternoon.

“And because of the freedom and the flexibility we have, we can certainly have days where we may not start until 1pm or 2pm or even 3pm but we can continue on into the afternoon and even do evening homeschool and that’s ok.”

Jamerrill regularly shares her meal prep and bulk freezer recipes online - as well as her monster shopping trips.

In a previous shopping haul, Jamerrill picked up 80 bags of snack-size cookies for $2 in total, and joked they would be “already gone” before too long.

She also bought eight huge bottles of Naked juices for $1.99, and said two of the bottles would be enough for her family to have a cup for breakfast for a few days.

This was on top of eight large apple juices, and 45 bottles of Tropicana, which are $3.75 per 15 bottles.

Next she showed off her huge supply of cereal bars, and she stocked up on two big boxes of Nutri Grain bars, which each had 96 bars in.

The third box was of 96 Quaker Oats bars, and said: “I know these will be gone quick too.”

Jamerrill often shows off her bumper shopping hauls to her fans