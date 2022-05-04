ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a master catfish & my make-up skills are so good, people say I look like a real life Barbie

By Kate Kulniece
 3 days ago

A MAKE-UP guru has left the internet stunned after sharing an incredible transformation.

The TikTok user Anastasia (@anastasile) has amassed herself an impressive fanbase of 1.1million followers, with her spectacular skillset leaving many in awe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hDDg_0fSkTCIr00
Anastasia regularly shares stunning transformations with different make-up looks Credit: anastasile/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfPxk_0fSkTCIr00
Some even compared the Russian-speaking beauty to the Aussie movie star, Margot Robbie Credit: anastasile/Instagram

Racking up more than 30.3million likes on TikTok, the Russian-speaking beauty regularly uploads phenomenal transformation videos, which don't go unnoticed by fellow users.

One such video has taken the internet by storm and sees the talented brunette turn into a unrecognisable stunner, with some comparing her looks to a real life Barbie.

At the start of the viral glow-up clip, the make-up enthusiast is facing a ring light barefaced, with her hair slightly messy and wearing a white top.

Then, while lip-syncing to Pope Is a Rockstar by SALES, Anastasia turns her head to the left a few times before revealing a sensational transformation.

From a plain woman, she suddenly turns into a confident stunner, rocking a glam blow-out styled in a 60s theme and a pink top.

The amazing glow-up is completed with a bright pink, glossy lipstick, flawless skin, red carpet-ready eyebrows and a chic eyeshadow look, making her eyes appear more intense.

In the caption, Anastasia also wrote in Russian that ''no one had expected this''.

The end result left many in awe at how talented she is, with some taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

''You’re so talented! It’s crazy how you basically transform into different people,'' wrote a fan.

Another person thought: ''She went from 12 to 30 real quick.''

But whilst many loved the transformation and thought she now looked like a Barbie or even Margot Robbie, there were also a few trolls who described the glow-up as ''beyond unsettling''.

Some thought the make-up look she had gone for only ''added age'' to Anastasia.

However, there was one viewer who defended the woman and took her side, saying: ''All the people saying she’s lying or cat fishing, and looking older than she is y’all are 1. Bitter you don’t look as good as her without makeup when you have it on.

''2. If it makes her feel more confident why do you need to hate on her and leave ugly comments when it literally isn’t your face?''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOy4r_0fSkTCIr00
The beauty pro has now more than a million of followers on TikTok Credit: anastasile/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDxAR_0fSkTCIr00
In her videos, Anastasia tends to go for more vibrant colours and a bright lip Credit: anastasile/Instagram

Comments / 89

Dis Guy
3d ago

she's attracted to start with just minimal makeup would be fine. too much makeup makes her look ridiculous. nobody wants to date someone that has more paint on their face than their car

Reply
39
Pamela Hutton
2d ago

Don't listen to all the haters. I feel like you're just having fun with makeup and different looks, not that you don't like your natural looks. You look beautiful both ways so have all the fun you want and we'll keep enjoying your posts.

Reply
14
Funnyuask
3d ago

So glad I don't have to or want to filter my looks, what you see is the real deal.

Reply(17)
25
