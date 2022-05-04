ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I tried to bleach my roots at home but it didn’t go well and all my hair fell out

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2nKx_0fSkTBQ800

MOST of us have at one point or another tried dying our hair at home to save time and money.

but one woman has shared her hair horror story - and why she will never attempt bleaching her hair at home again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2Cex_0fSkTBQ800
Jess Kent, a musician from Australia, said she'd never attempt to bleach her roots again at home Credit: @itmejesskent/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2od5Gc_0fSkTBQ800
After attempting to dye her roots at home, her hair fell out in clumps Credit: @itmejesskent/Tiktok

Jess Kent, a musician from Australia shared her hair nightmare on TikTok, where it has since gone viral with almost four million views.

She warned viewers: "Let this be your sign to not touch up your roots with bleach at home."

Jess was out of state and her roots were growing back so she did what most of us would do, and tried bleaching her roots by herself.

The first time left her hair patchy, so she decided to have another go at it a couple of days later.

After bleaching her hair a second time, she put in a hair mask, but as she brushed it out she realised her blunder as her hair began to fall out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqiYG_0fSkTBQ800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emu5Y_0fSkTBQ800

She immediately booked an appointment with the professionals to work their magic - but it was too late.

The hairdresser looks terrified as she takes Jess' hair and clumps of it begin to fall out.

As the hairdresser gently pulls on the hair, more and more of it falls out as the hair has become so fragile from bleach damage it tears from the root.

As well as losing a lot of hair, Jess was left with little tufts near her scalp where the bleach damage had snapped off her hair.

Jess said the only reason she hadn't cried about the ordeal was that she was still in shock and disbelief.

She also revealed she left the bleach on for far too long the second time she did her roots, resulting in the damage.

Many viewers of the video felt for Jess, one wrote: "BESTIE ARE U OKAY IM SWEATING WATCHING THIS."

"I could cry for you." another user commented.

A third said: "so sorry this happened- devastating."

"My jaw DROPPED once it all came out." Added a fourth person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySq8E_0fSkTBQ800
Even the hairdresser was terrified by the effects Credit: @itmejesskent/Tiktok

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Fall#Bleaching#Australia#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

‘They said we need to give them money’: My husband’s family wants him to pay for a new car — and they call ME a gold digger! How do we stand up to them?

I am a stay-at-home mom. My husband is a police officer and is mandated to work between 10 and 16 hours a day. Our oldest child is a sophomore in high school. She is a straight-A student with a lot of extracurricular activities. Our son is in elementary school; he struggles with school and needs tutoring outside of school. Our bills cost $4,000 to $5,000 a month.
CARS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Brother Is Asking Us to Do With Our Kids at His Wedding

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My brother is getting married this summer in a small mountain town that’s either an 18-hour drive or an expensive flight/rental car. He and his fiancée want our three boys (ages 2, 3, and 6) to “be in the wedding,” which means “walk down the aisle, put flowers down, and return to sit” with me. But the reception will be adults only.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
418K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy