ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Maggie's 'iron finger on the button': Margaret Thatcher 'threatened to NUKE Argentina' unless President Mitterrand provided 'kill switch' codes to disable French-made Exocet missiles... after one sank HMS Sheffield in the Falklands

By Harry Howard, History Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A claim that Margaret Thatcher threatened to launch a nuclear attack on Buenos Aires unless France handed over information to disable Argentina's Exocet missiles in the Falklands War has resurfaced on the 40th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield.

The Royal Navy ship sank after being hit by one of the French-made guided missiles on May 4, 1982, leading to the deaths of 20 crew members. A further 26 servicemen suffered injuries, including burns.

The attack was the first British loss of life in the Falklands War, which took place after Argentine forces invaded the Falklands Islands, on the orders of dictatorial leader General Leopoldo Galtieri.

According to a 2005 book by psychoanalyst Ali Magoudi, who met regularly with the French leader from 1982 to 1984, France's then president Francois Mitterand was approached by Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for information that could disable the missiles.

Mrs Thatcher was then said to have threatened to fire a nuclear warhead at Argentina's capital unless the information was handed over. Magoudi's claim was reported again by The Telegraph today.

It comes after senior MPs last night called for an inquiry into whether France lied about the existence of a 'kill switch' in the Exocet missiles used by Argentina. In total, the weapons hit three Royal Navy ships, killing 46 sailors.

The missiles allegedly contained technology to disarm them, but Mitterand denied the feature existed.

Today, a memorial paying tribute to the sailors killed in the attack on HMS Sheffield is to be unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVTOC_0fSkSjLL00
A claim that Margaret Thatcher threatened to launch a nuclear attack on Buenos Aires unless France handed over information to disable Argentina's Exocet missiles in the Falklands War has resurfaced on the 40th anniversary of the sinking of HMS Sheffield (pictured after being hit by an Exocet missile)

The sinking of the Sheffield was revenge for Britain's attack on the Argentine cruiser the General Belgrano two days earlier, which killed 323 sailors.

According to Magoudi's book, which is titled RendezVous - the pschyoanalysis of Francois Mitterand - Mrs Thatcher demanded to her French counterpart that he hand over codes that could disable the Exocet missiles.

Mitterand is quoted as saying: 'Happily, I gave in. Otherwise, I assure you, that lady's iron finger would have pushed the button.'

Mrs Thatcher was said to be 'furious' that France had sold its advanced weapons to the Argentinian regime.

They became the Royal Navy's most feared threat and were also used to sink the supply ship the Atlantic Conveyor, killing a further 12 sailors.

Magoudi, who was one of Mitterand's closest confidantes, said that, having allegedly agreed to the information request, the French president was then determined to get his revenge on 'those English upstarts'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGQGO_0fSkSjLL00
The Royal Navy ship sank after being hit by one of the French-made guided missiles on May 4, 1982, leading to the deaths of 20 crew members. A further 26 servicemen were suffered injuries, including burns. Above: Argentine forces arming a jet with an Exocet during the Falklands War
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lfeQ_0fSkSjLL00
According to a 2005 book by psychoanalyst Ali Magoudi, who met regularly with the French leader from 1982 to 1984, Mrs Thatcher said to have threatened to fire a nuclear warhead at Argentina's capital unless information about the Exocets was handed over

'I will destroy their beloved island by linking it with Europe,' he is alleged to have said.

'Despite their inbred desire for isolation, I will make Britain join Europe by building a tunnel under the Channel.'

France did eventually pass information on the Exocet to Britain in 1982 which helped the navy to defend itself against further attack in the Falklands War.

However, last night MPs called for an inquiry into what the French government did or did not share with Mrs Thatcher, and whether or not the missiles could have been remotely deactivated.

Tobias Ellwood, who is chairman of Parliament's defence select committee, said the issue needs 'further investigation'.

Former Defence Secretary Liam Fox added that France should be 'open and honest' about what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9ids_0fSkSjLL00
During the Falklands War, Royal Navy ships carrying WE.177 nuclear bombs were assigned to the task force that sailed to the islands to fight Argentine forces. It remains unclear if they were on board vessels when they engaged in action around the Falklands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvbKN_0fSkSjLL00
Eight survivors from HMS Sheffield are seen at a ceremony outside Sheffield Cathedral in the year after the attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIAB9_0fSkSjLL00
Prince Charles is seen speaking to survivor John Strange, of Gosport, who was severely burned when HMS Sheffield was hit by an Exocet missile in the Falklands conflict
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5P7y_0fSkSjLL00
The burnt wreckage of HMS Sheffield is seen shortly before it sank while being towed back to shore in the days following the attack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMLpU_0fSkSjLL00
Casualties from HMS Sheffield are seen shortly after landing with rescuers via helicopter on aircraft carrier HMS Hermes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwMPN_0fSkSjLL00
A survivor from the Exocet missile attack on HMS Sheffield is aided by men wearing anti-flash hoods on board HMS Hermes after being lifted to the ship by helicopter

Experts in the UK believed the missiles contained a kill switch partly through examining earlier versions that had been bought by the Army.

French company Aerospatiale, which made the weapons, insisted that kill switches did not exist.

Mr Ellwood said: 'We don't know the wider decision-making that surrounded this. Indeed, those responsible might not even be alive today.

'As we look to future battles we must learn from past events, and that includes how we work with allies and how we share critical intelligence.

'It certainly would have been game-changing had France chosen to share this characteristic of the Exocet.'

The HMS Sheffield was the first British warship to have been lost since the Second World War.

The ship was hit on its starboard side, ripping a hole 15ft long and 4ft high – and instantly killing eight cooks and setting it on fire, which lasted for two days.

Twelve crew members were thought to be killed by fumes and several were seriously burned.

Six days after it was attacked, the ship sank while being towed back to the shore.

During the Falklands War, Royal Navy ships carrying WE.177 nuclear bombs were assigned to the task force that sailed to the islands to fight Argentine forces.

In 2003, the Government admitted that British ships were carrying nuclear weapons, but insisted there was never any intention to use them in the conflict.

Comments / 2

Related
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falklands#Exocet#French Navy#Hms Sheffield#The Royal Navy#British#Argentine
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The WWII hero who hid in the jungle for 30 YEARS rather than surrender: Curious story of Japanese soldier who lived on a Philippines island eating dried banana skins and stealing rice from locals is told in a new film

A new film is highlighting the story of a controversial Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after the Second World War ended and spent 29 years hiding in the jungle. Hiroo Onoda, who died in 2014 at the age of 91, was stationed on the island in the Philippines in 1944 but remained until 1974 because he did not believe the war was over.
MILITARY
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy