‘His game was inspiring to watch’: Shaquille O’Neal praised Jaylen Brown’s Game 2 performance

By Hayden Bird
 2 days ago

"They knew they got punched in the mouth. They all said it, and they responded very well."

Jaylen Brown during Game 2 against the Bucks. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics defeated the Bucks 109-86 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night, evening the series at 1-1. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points.

Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox shut out the Angels 4-0 behind Micheal Wacha’s 5.2 innings and a complete effort from the Boston bullpen. The two teams meet again this evening at 7:10 p.m.

And the Bruins face the Hurricanes tonight at 7 p.m. in Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Carolina leads Boston 1-0 after taking Game 1.

Shaquille O’Neal’s thoughts on the Celtics’ win: The Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Bucks on Tuesday won plaudits from Shaquille O’Neal.

During the postgame analysis on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal praised the response from Ime Udoka’s team following the loss in Game 1.

“Boston just had a lot more energy,” said O’Neal. “They know the importance of not going down two games vs. the mighty Milwaukee Bucks. They came out, played with great energy.”

O’Neal also singled out Jaylen Brown, who scored 17 points in the first quarter to help Boston set the tone early.

“My man Brown got there early, his game was inspiring to watch,” O’Neal added. “Tatum played [well], the others played well, the crowd was into the game, the refs let them play.”

“They played some inspiring basketball,” O’Neal concluded. “They knew they got punched in the mouth. They all said it, and they responded very well.”

Trivia: Shaquille O’Neal played for the Celtics in the final year of his Hall of Fame career. Can you name the other five NBA teams he played for?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Three in the East, two in the West.

Penguins backup goalkeeper won after a mid-game meal: After Pittsburgh starting goaltender Casey DeSmith exited Game 1 of the team’s first-round playoff series with the Rangers on Tuesday, backup Louis Domingue was unexpectedly forced into a pressure situation in double overtime.

Domingue admitted afterward that he had given up thinking about the possibility of going into the game (expecting DeSmith to finish the night).

“I’d be lying if I said that I was engaged all the time,” Domingue told reporters. “There comes a time when you’re just a fan also.”

He even enjoyed a meal in between the first and second overtime periods, noting that it was “some spicy pork and broccoli. Not the best.”

But in the end, Domingue made 17 saves and the Penguins won 4-3 in triple overtime.

“It was crazy,” Domingue concluded. “But I guess that’s my life. That’s hockey.”

On this day: In 1992, the Celtics evened the second-round series with the Cavaliers with a 104-98 win. Robert Parish (27 points) and Reggie Lewis (26 points) led Boston.

Daily highlight: Grayson Allen had no chance of stopping Jaylen Brown.

Trivia answer: Magic, Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers

