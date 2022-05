Pollock went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against Boston. Pollock tallied his lone hit ofthe game in the third inning, and he came around to score on a home run by Luis Robert. Pollock drew a leadoff walk six frames later and proceeded to steal second base -- his first swipe of the season. Pollock is hitting an ugly .196/.224/.239 across 49 plate appearances to begin the campaign, though he has collected at least one hit in four of his last six starts.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO