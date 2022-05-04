2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who hit prep races unveils picks

Ah, the Kentucky Derby -- one of the most celebrated and anticipated horse racing events of the year. Also, one of the most gambled on sporting event of the year. Those who don't often participate in betting on the ponies may not understand all the excitement, but it's never too late to get in on the action. If you aren't exactly sure how it all works, don't you worry -- we're here to help you get up to speed. If you don't particularly understand the process or the terminology of betting (we know it can be a bit confusing), we've got you covered with a handy cheat sheet.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO