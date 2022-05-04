2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who hit prep races unveils picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races are over, the posts have been drawn, and the field for the 148th Run for the Roses has been set. This time around, Churchill Downs is expected to have a capacity crowd at the Kentucky Derby 2022 for the "most exciting two minutes in sports." Todd Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer and he'll have three more bites at the apple this year with Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1). The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Zandon as the 3-1 favorite, with Epicenter just behind him in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field at 7-2. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
