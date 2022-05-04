ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who hit prep races unveils picks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Derby winner Classic Causeway will try to break the jinx of post No. 17 when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Since the race first used a starting gate in 1930, none of the 42 horses leaving from post No....

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks released for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

Favorites have fared well over the years at the annual Run for the Roses, as 51 Kentucky Derby champions were favored. That bodes well for Zandon, the 3-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Zandon has won just two of his four starts, but the three-year-old colt will try to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. Zandon leads a loaded 2022 Kentucky Derby field that also includes several talented 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, including Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1), White Abarrio (10-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Funniest Horse Names at the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The most prestigious horse race in the world is nearly here, as the Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday. Some people, like Betsided's Donnavan Smoot and Peter Dewey, actually know what they're doing and pick horses based on things like statistics and performance. Others, like myself, scan the list of horses and throw dollars at whichever name makes me laugh the most.
Bob Baffert Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

No horse racing trainer has more wins at the Kentucky Derby than Bob Baffert. But he won't be getting a chance to extend that record this year. Ahead of the Kentucky Derby tomorrow, Baffert has made it clear that he isn't done fighting against Churchill Downs. In an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, Baffert said he hasn't gotten his "due process" relating to last year's controversy.
State
Kentucky State
2022 Kentucky Derby odds, best predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner gives picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races are over, the posts have been drawn, and the field for the 148th Run for the Roses has been set. This time around, Churchill Downs is expected to have a capacity crowd at the Kentucky Derby 2022 for the "most exciting two minutes in sports." Todd Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer and he'll have three more bites at the apple this year with Mo Donegal (10-1), Charge It (20-1) and Pioneer of Medina (30-1). The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Zandon as the 3-1 favorite, with Epicenter just behind him in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field at 7-2. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Honest Admission On Her Golf Game

Anyone who's played golf has gone through a period where nothing seems to work right - pros included. This week, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about the current state of her golf game. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San...
Iowa-Owned Horse Will Run in Saturdays Kentucky Derby

You don't have to know much about the sport of horse racing to know that Saturday is a huge day. It's Derby day! The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday afternoon and many will tune in just for a taste. Some will watch the race. Others will look at the hats and outfits, or check out all the celebrities who are at Churchill Downs. But you might want to check the field this year as an Iowa-owned horse will make a run for the roses!
2022 Kentucky Derby odds: Gambling on horse racing explained

Ah, the Kentucky Derby -- one of the most celebrated and anticipated horse racing events of the year. Also, one of the most gambled on sporting event of the year. Those who don't often participate in betting on the ponies may not understand all the excitement, but it's never too late to get in on the action. If you aren't exactly sure how it all works, don't you worry -- we're here to help you get up to speed. If you don't particularly understand the process or the terminology of betting (we know it can be a bit confusing), we've got you covered with a handy cheat sheet.
Person
Flavien Prat
Person
Bob Weir
How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
Kentucky Oaks 2022 predictions, odds, cheat sheet, contenders: Speed-making insider loving big long shot

Two Hall of Fame trainers -- D. Wayne Lukas and Todd Pletcher -- can tie the record for most Kentucky Oaks wins by a trainer when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Both Lukas and Pletcher have won the Run for the Lilies four times, one shy of the record held by the great Woody Stephens. Pletcher, who formerly was an assistant for Lukas, saddles Nest, who is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds. Lukas sends out Secret Oath, who is fourth in the odds at 6-1 in the 14-horse Kentucky Oaks 2022 field.
Epicenter can give trainer Steve Asmussen his first Kentucky Derby win

Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Fame trainer, a two-time Eclipse Award winning trainer and a legend in Thoroughbred racing. A consummate horseman, he has won practically every premier race in the United States and in 2021, he became the all-time leading winningest North American trainer. That lead has only expanded on this year with over 140 wins to his credit. With over 9,700 victories throughout his remarkable career, there has been one trophy that has eluded him, however – the Kentucky Derby.
Tami Bobo ready for second shot at Kentucky Derby with Simplification

Despite being around horses her entire life, Tami Bobo is in the midst of one of her biggest learning curves to date: managing a Kentucky Derby contender. As the owner of Simplification, the 3-year-old, Florida-bred bay colt who earned his Derby berth in January by winning the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes, Bobo admits she didn’t have much Thoroughbred experience. Despite being on a horse at age 2 and showing horses all over the country while growing up in Ocala, Fla., Bobo’s foray into horse racing started just 12 years ago.
Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend. One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.
2022 Kentucky Oaks odds, predictions, contenders, horses: Surprising picks from horse racing insider

Reigning 2-year-old champion Echo Zulu will try to take a step toward another Eclipse Award when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Trained by Steve Asmussen, Echo Zulu is a perfect 5-for-5 in her career. Last year, she won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies en route to earning champion 2-year-old filly honors. For Friday, she is getting 4-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks odds. Ashland Stakes winner Nest, who has won four of five career starts, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 14-horse Kentucky Oaks 2022 field, while undefeated Gulfstream Park Oaks winner Kathleen O. is getting 7-2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Derby 2022: 'Mattress Mack' to place biggest bet in history of the race

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
