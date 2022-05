Ja Morant carried his Memphis Grizzlies to a clutch victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with an electric 47-point explosion. Memphis had to win Game 2 or they would have been forced to head to Oracle Arena down 2-0 in the series. Morant’s valiant effort led the Grizzlies to the big win. But Ja wasn’t the only Morant making headlines, as his father Tee Morant has been all over the news as well. Some have ridiculed Tee Morant for being too animated at times. But ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins dropped a brutally honest truth bomb on Tee Morant and other NBA fathers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO