Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: May 4, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was nice with very little cloud coverage and warm temperatures. Highs hit the lower 90s in some of our inland locations. There will be a chance of fog in some locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s inland to near 70 along the coast.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO