Nearly 20% of Trans and Nonbinary Youth Attempted Suicide Last Year

By Kristi Pahr
Fatherly
Fatherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rates of suicidal thoughts in LGBTQ youth have increased over the last three years, according to a report from advocacy group The Trevor Project. The fourth annual National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health compiled data from close to 34,000 LGBTQ people aged 13 to 24 to assess the state of...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 261

Thai Tanic
2d ago

These kids probably regretted their decision to “switch” genders. Hated their parents and teachers for encouraging it. Saw their normal, healthy, well adjusted peers moving on in their lives. Sadly, if they were born a male, they still died a male. If they were female at birth, they died a female.

Reply(11)
83
Guest
2d ago

It is clearly evident these people are confused and have a mental issue the suicide rate just further confirms this illness.

Reply(9)
74
Rockonc67
2d ago

Being mentally Ill and gender confused does coincide with suicidal behavior. That should tell you something. It’s mental illness so stop promoting it.

Reply
24
