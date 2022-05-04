ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Fifa 22 finally lets PS5 and Xbox gamers play together in HUGE crossplay update

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRAiU_0fSkMkry00

FIFA fans can finally play together no matter what console they're using - sort of.

Makers EA are publicly testing crossplay support on the game for the first time, something players have requested for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3kOl_0fSkMkry00
Crossplay test is coming in 'near future' Credit: EA

But there is a slight catch.

For starters, it's only open to those with a PS5, Xbox Series X/S or Google Stadia.

And secondly, you can only go against each other for Online Seasons and Online Friendlies.

So no Ultimate Matches at the moment - and no word on whether it'll launch at a later stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f70nM_0fSkMkry00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPuGU_0fSkMkry00

"We are confident that the game data and feedback that we get from these two modes will help inform how crossplay could further be implemented in future titles," EA said.

A button prompt will start to appear on the main Fifa 22 screen from your console, which allows you to control crossplay.

It'll be switched on by default.

You can also activate - or deactivate - it by going to the Matchmaking Options Settings.

Once set up, you can search for your friend by their platform or EA username.

EA says the new feature will popup in the "near future".

It also wants feedback from users so it can perfect the idea for future Fifa releases - possibly as soon as Fifa 23, which has long been rumoured.

All this comes at a great time for Fifa, as the game was recently added to PS Plus for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwucY_0fSkMkry00
EA has sold more than 9million copies of Fifa 22, as of December 2021
