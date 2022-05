A mother bear stuck in a lid is now fully recovered following two days and nights of work from N.C. Wildlife Commission Staff. On Thursday, April 21, the agency received an N.C. Wildlife Helpline tip about a distressed bear in Asheville. After evaluating the bear’s welfare and location, staff set traps the following day to try to humanely capture it. Traps are often better than anesthesia darts in populated settings, because using a dart can cause the animal to run away or climb a tree, possibly resulting in a welfare issue for the bear.

