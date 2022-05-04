ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYMQv_0fSkLeXP00

An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water.

Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.

The river is forecast to continue rising to a crest of 53 feet this weekend, which would be the second highest crest ever measured in Pembina.

Authorities said closed Highway 5 near Cavalier – located about 7 miles southwest of Pembina – because of "possible imminent rupture" of the Bourbanis Dam,.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum activated the National Guard on Tuesday, and the Guard immediately responded with two Black Hawk helicopters helping place 119 one-ton sandbags in areas of most concern, including at the dam.

"Crews will remain in place overnight to monitor Bourbanis Dam for any changes," emergency management officials announced Tuesday night.

A massive effort to protect the Pembina included students filling 5,000 sandbags on Tuesday, with 2,000 more expected to be filled Wednesday. As of Tuesday, water was on the edge of Interstate 29 in Pembina in "a few small areas," officials said.

Levels at the Renwick Dam near Cavalier were dropping on Tuesday, though officials said "there is still potential for high flows from Bourbanis Dam resulting a rise in the levels at Renwick Dam."

The town of Neche, which is located 7 miles west of Pembina and located along the Pembina River, was surrounded by water as of Tuesday. A command center in the town is monitoring the dike and had been successfully repairing breaches as they occurred, emergency management said.

Fortunately, there is no rain in the forecast until Sunday or early next week.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam Failure#Emergency Management#The National Guard#Black Hawk#Cavalier
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Seed Giant Alleges Million Dollar Swindle

In my days out at the diamonds, Dakota Kid sunflower seeds were king!. Now it seems the majority of folks at the ballpark are spitting Giants sunflower seeds. Honestly, you can't go wrong with either, they are both North Dakota-based companies! Both Giant Snacks and Dakota Natural Foods seem to be thriving financially.
ECONOMY
AFP

US megadrought reveals 1980s body in lake, with more to come: police

A worsening drought has revealed a four-decade-old body dumped in a US lake, police said Monday, warning that falling water levels would lead to the uncovering of more corpses. A historic drought that is gripping much of the western United States is putting a strain on water sources, with reservoirs and lakes dropping to unprecedently low levels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

I-80 closures in western Nebraska

-I80 is closed east and westbound from Kimball exit, RP 20, to Potter exit, RP 38, due to accidents. -I80 is closed east and westbound from the Wyoming Stateline to the Potter Exit, RP 38. -I80 from the Wyoming Stateline to Sidney, RP 49, is closed east and westbound. -I80...
POTTER, NE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy