CIA instructs Russians to tell it secrets via Instagram in new post

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE CIA is using social media to help Russian citizens come forward with information.

On Monday, the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) took to Instagram to share a 7-slide post detailing how Russians can contact it.

The CIA took to Instagram to share a post with Russian citizens who may have information on Russian forces

"CIA is providing Russian-language instructions on how those who feel compelled by the Russian Government's unjust war can securely contact us," the post's caption read.

"Our global mission demands that individuals be able to reach CIA securely from anywhere," it continued.

Included in the instructions are steps on how Russians can download a Tor browser, which anonymizes one's web activity to protect it against tracking and surveillance.

The CIA advised that tentative informants not use their personal computers to download a Tor browser as it may link back to their identity.

Additionally, users should make sure that their web browser is updated and running in private mode.

If Russians are not able to download a Tor browser safely, they must enable a VPN before attempting to contact the CIA, the post said.

A VPN, which stands for Virtual Private Network, is a program that helps to both encrypt one's internet traffic and hide their online identity.

"Do not use a VPN whose provider is based in Russia, China, or any other countries that are considered unfriendly to the United States," the CIA said in Russian.

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine at the end of February, the number of VPN downloads in Russia has soared, Business Insider reported.

This is due to the Kremlin cracking down on internet-user dissent and banning the use of more than 1,000 websites, Top10 VPN said.

The CIA concluded its Instagram post with a link to one of its channels that informants can use to share information.

"We urge you to take all the proper precautions to keep yourself safe," intelligence agency officials said.

"Your safety is of first priority," they added.

The US Sun

