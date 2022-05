The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. The reactions of the Packers selections were mixed, as is the case for many teams. While the Packers hit some consensus home runs in the Draft, there were still some unanswered questions. Here we will take a deeper dive into the things that fans should love about the Packers’ draft. We will also take a look at some concerns that fans had despite the high quality of the picks.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO