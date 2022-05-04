ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Arsenal transfer boost with Aurelien Tchouameni keen on Premier League switch from Monaco this summer

By Emillia Hawkins
 2 days ago

MONACO midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been linked with some of Europe's top clubs over the past year, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqQ7l_0fSkK7nQ00
Aurelien Tchouameni wants to play in the Premier League - and Arsenal and Man Utd are among those chasing him Credit: Getty

But Arsenal and Manchester United are said to have emerged as some of the frontrunners.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tchouameni's priority is to play in England.

When speaking to wettfreunde, he said: "A lot of clubs in the Premier League are following him. Arsenal, Manchester United to name a few.

"He prefers to play in the Premier League.

"Nowadays the players want to play in the Premier League. He stayed another year in Monaco because he was waiting for the possibility of going to the Premier League.

"I think this could be the summer for him to go."

The France international is expected to fetch at least £60million this summer.

United will be in the market for at least one midfielder this summer with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both set to leave.

And Tchouameni could be the ideal replacement.

Di Marzio added: "He is a player like Paul Pogba. He's perfect for Man United and the new midfield there."

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, including Leeds star Kalvin Phillips.

New boss Erik ten Hag is also eager to reunite with former Ajax ace Frenkie de Jong.

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse is another target, with Man Utd willing to pay up to £75million.

