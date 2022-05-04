ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is every inch the doting mum as she enjoys a lavish getaway in a villa

By Brenda Dennehy, Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She became a mother for the second time after welcoming a daughter named Isabella in February.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cradled her baby, 12 weeks, as she gave a rare glimpse of the tot during an exotic family holiday at an unknown location on Wednesday.

The Victoria's Secret angel, 35, took to Instagram as she delighted her followers with a slew of photos, including a homemade card made by her adorable son Jack, four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPEOm_0fSkJp4a00
Adorable: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cradled her baby daughter Isabella, 12 weeks, as she gave a rare glimpse of the tot during an family holiday to an unknown location on Wednesday 

She simply captioned the album: 'Forever memories.'

Rosie stunned in a flowing white linen dress with oversized puff sleeves as she held her daughter in her arms in the villas huge living area.

Enjoying the bonding time with her adorable little girl, the runway star looked the picture of bliss as she held her in her arms beneath a veranda with tropical rainfall beating down behind her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BftnV_0fSkJp4a00
Glamour girl: She also added another image of her showing off her midriff in a chic co-ord as she swept her blonde tresses up into a sleek ponytail

Her impressive album also included an adorable self created card made by her son Jack.

The cute snap showed the child hold his crafted piece proudly which read: 'To dad thank you for working so hard, love Jack.'

Rosie's fiancé Jason Statham and father of her kids wasn't included in the carousel of images, however the film star had joined his family at the idyllic location earlier in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAbf3_0fSkJp4a00
Too cute! Her impressive album also included an adorable self created card made by her son Jack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qS8bX_0fSkJp4a00
Bonding: Jason himself had a part to play in the social media update as he snapped a picture of his partner asleep on a beige sofa with her protective arms embracing him as he nodded off

Jason, 54, himself had a part to play in her latest social media update as he snapped a picture of his partner asleep on a beige sofa with her protective arms embracing him as he nodded off.

Making sure to take some much needed time for herself, the new mum could be seen relaxing at the kitchen table in a silk white and gold shirt and matching wide leg trousers.

She also added another image of her showing off her midriff in a chic co-ord as she swept her blonde tresses up into a sleek ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X84y_0fSkJp4a00
Time out: Making sure to take some much needed time for herself, the new mum could be seen relaxing at the kitchen table in a silk white and gold shirt and matching wide leg trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Pjgq_0fSkJp4a00
Beautiful: Rosie stunned in a flowing white linen dress with oversized puff sleeves as she held her daughter in her arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipIce_0fSkJp4a00
Beaming: The model looked the picture of happiness as she held Isabella 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUlje_0fSkJp4a00
Mum duties: Rosie placed a tender kiss on her baby daughter Isabella's forehead as they enjoyed some quality time 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478Fd2_0fSkJp4a00
Adorable: Rosie became a mother for the second time after welcoming a daughter named Isabella in February and she recently shared a rare snap of her cradling the 12-week old

Earlier in the week beauty shared a photo of her screen icon partner aboard a boat.

He donned a beige hat and reflective sunglasses with a white long sleeved T-shirt and Bermuda shorts as he enjoyed a boat ride.

Rosie and Jason began dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016, they also have a four-year-old son Jack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRdto_0fSkJp4a00
Exotic location: Elsewhere, her fiancé Jason Statham, 54 donned a beige hat and reflective sunglasses with a white long sleeved T-shirt and Bermuda shorts as he enjoyed a boat ride 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YtX5_0fSkJp4a00
Cute: The update comes as Rosie shared a glimpse of her newborn daughter's face as she posted a slew of snaps last month

